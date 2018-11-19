 
 
 
Released SPLM-IO’s James Dak unable to travel

November 19, 2018 (JUBA) - The wife of the SPLM-IO leader’s spokesperson, James Gatdet Dak, said her husband is unable to travel outside South Sudan to see his family abroad and undergo medical checkup after his release from prison more than two weeks ago.

JPEG - 14.9 kb
SPLM-IO leader’s spokesperson James Dak when he released from jail on 2 Nov 2018 (Reuters Photo)

"First, I am very thankful to His Excellency President Salva Kiir for pardoning my husband and granting him his freedom, " said Mary Nyahok Chuol, in a statement she extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

Mary who lives in exile in a European country with their children, however, said her husband was still trying to replace his lost South Sudanese passport at the migration office in Juba for the last two weeks.

"We understand he has been trying to replace his South Sudanese passport which was taken away from him in November 2016 after his arrest in Nairobi," she said.

She appealed to the authorities to issue him with the passport, saying his children have been longing to see him after two years in prison.

Dak, who was deported to Juba in November 2016 and handed over to South Sudanese government by the Kenyan authorities, was sentenced to death by hanging in a Juba court over his alleged activities against the government.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir during the recent peace celebration in Juba on 31 October publicly announced that he pardoned Dak and ordered for his immediate freedom. He was freed on 2 November 2018.

Mary said her husband should as well exercise his freedom of movement.

It is not clear what causes the delay of the issuance of the passport.

During Dak’s release, the interior minister Michael Chiangjiek announced to journalists covering the event that the former spokesperson would travel to Khartoum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 November 21:43, by The Rhino

    Listen,

    Its truly unfortunate what this poor gentleman had gone or is still going through.But I’m hopeful he’ll embrace his wife and children during Christmas.See, this exactly what happens when you have f**king jienges beside you.Never trust these bas***ds whatsoever!They either pull you down or stand in your way.We Equatorians are busy cooking the right medicine for them.Watch this space,shit!

    repondre message

    • 19 November 22:57, by Joseph Canada

      Please can someone tell me why Dr. Riek Machar is blond to see the future of South Sudan. This guy need not to concerntrate on his given FVP position but the position of the Nation. We need leaders who care for the citizens not themselves.we will go back to square one with these people.

      repondre message

      • 19 November 23:05, by Joseph Canada

        This so called peace deal is being runed by the Two East African criminal Gang. Museveni And Bashir are the two dangerous dictators and gangs who want to use South Sudan for their own National gain. Kiir and tribal Council ceaze this opportunity to oppress citizens.

        repondre message

        • 19 November 23:27, by South South

          Eastern,

          Please correct Joseph Canada’s English: "This so called peace deal is being runed by the Two East African criminal Gang"
          " Being runed", English of monkeys.

          repondre message

          • 20 November 00:15, by Games

            South South
            Joseph Canada’s English is fine and when you Dinka become more educated than Equatoria people? Over 80% of Equatoria can read and write compare to the rest of the country...your English was so poor years ago and now is much more better since you have been learning on how to write probably from Jubaone and Eastern

            repondre message

        • 19 November 23:41, by The Rhino

          So,

          Ironically and distant it might sound,I truly believe its high time for the Kenyan government and its military force to step in big inside South Sudan and train Equatorians to determine adequate security for both Kenyans and vulnerable people in Equatoria.Kenya and Equatoria share same tribes.This is not far fetched,further more Kenya immensely contributed to the liberation of South Sudan,...

          repondre message

          • 19 November 23:50, by The Rhino

            ...,these are few good reasons for Kenya to review its interests and that of its distant relatives inside South Sudan.We can’t have priests and others cold bloodily slained by savages time and time and nobody seems to care about them.These are God’s service men,damn it!Kenya must thoroughly rewind the tape and use every gateway to powerful nations and get serious about its role in the region.

            repondre message

  • 19 November 22:53, by Akol Liai Mager

    Are you suggesting Food Testing Law passed in South Sudan or what? I have ceased commenting on this site long, long time ago, but this kind of hatred is irresistible Walahi! Be reminded that there are Jenge with minds similar to yours and so you too, must watch the same space. You will be forced to test your cooked food before consumers.

    repondre message

    • 20 November 00:44, by The Rhino

      Akol,

      Akin,Alu’böng,Alogirit,Apöt,Alugwulö...do ’dinga nguti....lopiat lo yakanyu!,what is your problem?How about I chock you before you even think of cooking any shit?I know your trade marks, idiot.Are you a messenger from the BH maybe?...be afraid!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



