 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 20 November 2018

SPLA-IO denies attacks on Thomas Cirilo forces in South Sudan’s Jubek

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel speaks while he is surrounded by the fighters (Photo SPLM-IO)
November 19, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO denied claims they attacked the positions of the holdout National Salvation Front led by Thomas Cirilo (NAS-TC) in Jubek State pointing the clashes occurred between defectors and fighters loyal to the leader of the rebel group.

In a statement released on Monday, Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA-IO Deputy Military Spokesperson said that Brig. Gen Peter Yugu Laku and Col. Augustino Modi together with 90% of their fighters returned to the SPLA-IO after dissatisfaction with the NAS TC. The two had defected from the SPLA-IO in August 2017.

"The SPLA IO would, therefore, like to strongly refute the accusations made by NAS TC in their press release dated 18/11/2018, that the SPLA-IO made a joint operation against its forces in Lobonok," said.

"Gen Yugu’s defection back to the SPLA-IO is a threat to NAS TC in Lobonok leading to him being targeted by NAS TC forces," he stressed.

He added the forces loyal to Cirilo sought reinforcements from Lainya to attack the splinters forces led by Gen Yugu. However, the latter intercepted the additional fighters loyal to Thomas Cirilo at the riverside; they were fought back and scattered by the SPLA IO force.

The UN peacekeeping mission and the ceasefire monitoring body report frequent clashes between the South Sudanese army and the SPLA-IO with the NAS-TC.

Aware of the situation, the IGAD Council of Minister threatened to label the non-signatories as spoilers of peace, opening the door for the imposition of targeted sanctions on its leaders who are based outside the country.

Gabriel further said they never carried out a joint attack with the South Sudanese army against NAS TC force in Lobonok or anywhere.

"NAS should take responsibility of their own mess and avoid negative propaganda against the SPLA-IO," he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 November 07:19, by South South

    Welcome back to IO Brig. Gen Peter Yugu Laku and Col. Augustino Modi. I am laughing at Cirillo.

    repondre message

  • 20 November 07:51, by Eastern

    Those foolish enough would think Cirilo is crying out for help. By the way, SPLA can go ahead to implement their peace in this state of abeyance of military operations. The regime is free to enlist into its ranks the jenge cattle keepers in that area. The momentum for countermeasures is gathering! The jenge love for cattle should be explored....!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Independence: 19th of December should not go into Oblivion 2018-11-19 09:27:07 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman These important Reflections came to me against the backdrop of what was said about the date of the return of the Head of the Umma National Party (UNP), and the Imam of the (...)

Sudan’s removal from terror list taints U.S. values 2018-11-10 08:34:32 November, 9th, 2018 The Honorable Michael Richard Pompeo Secretary of State U.S. Department of State 2201 C St NW, Washington DC 20520 USA RESPONSE BY SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT (SLM/A-AW) TO (...)

R-ARCISS: A Peace that divides the signatories and non-signatories 2018-11-10 07:58:28 By Tito Awen, Juba-South Sudan I keep wondering if peace can divide or unite the partners. I am not so young nor unmindful not to have known what happened after signing of the Comprehensive (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.