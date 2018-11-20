 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 21 November 2018

Russian oil firm to explore 4 oil blocks in South Sudan: minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 20, 2018 (JUBA) - Russian oil firm Gazprom Neft on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with South Sudanese government to explore four oil blocks, in the east African country.

JPEG - 53.6 kb
A worker at the power plant of an oil processing facility in South Sudan’s Unity state on 22 April 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

The deal was announced by South Sudan’s Petroleum Minister Ezekiel Lul Gatkuoth, as South Sudan’s oil conference started Tuesday with the participation of oil firms and investors from the region.

Minister Gatkuoth who was last October in Moscow told Reuters that the Gazprom was awaiting more information on the blocks from his ministry before starting exploration.

Gazprom Neft is the third largest oil producer in Russia. Also, it operates in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Venezuela, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Romania, Serbia, Tajikistan and Estonia.

Last October, South Sudanese oil minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russian JSC Zarubezhneft to explore the country’s open acreage and trading, as well as implement enhanced oil recovery technology and other maintenance programs.

In July 2018, the South Sudanese oil minister pledged to attract new investors when the French Total oil company decide to quit its oil concessions in Jonglei State after failing to strike a deal with the government.

The formerly known as Block B, which had been held by Total, was split into three parts in 2012. of the three was awarded to the Nigerian oil company, Oranto Petroleum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 November 01:11, by South South

    We need to see real development in our after as peace is cemented by our government and IO. Oil money from now should go to schools, hospitals, roads and agriculture. Of course, our army should be more stronger than before to keep away enemies of our country.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Independence: 19th of December should not go into Oblivion 2018-11-19 09:27:07 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman These important Reflections came to me against the backdrop of what was said about the date of the return of the Head of the Umma National Party (UNP), and the Imam of the (...)

Sudan’s removal from terror list taints U.S. values 2018-11-10 08:34:32 November, 9th, 2018 The Honorable Michael Richard Pompeo Secretary of State U.S. Department of State 2201 C St NW, Washington DC 20520 USA RESPONSE BY SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT (SLM/A-AW) TO (...)

R-ARCISS: A Peace that divides the signatories and non-signatories 2018-11-10 07:58:28 By Tito Awen, Juba-South Sudan I keep wondering if peace can divide or unite the partners. I am not so young nor unmindful not to have known what happened after signing of the Comprehensive (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.