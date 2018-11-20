Russian oil firm to explore 4 oil blocks in South Sudan: minister

November 20, 2018 (JUBA) - Russian oil firm Gazprom Neft on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with South Sudanese government to explore four oil blocks, in the east African country.

A worker at the power plant of an oil processing facility in South Sudan’s Unity state on 22 April 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

The deal was announced by South Sudan’s Petroleum Minister Ezekiel Lul Gatkuoth, as South Sudan’s oil conference started Tuesday with the participation of oil firms and investors from the region.

Minister Gatkuoth who was last October in Moscow told Reuters that the Gazprom was awaiting more information on the blocks from his ministry before starting exploration.

Gazprom Neft is the third largest oil producer in Russia. Also, it operates in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Venezuela, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Romania, Serbia, Tajikistan and Estonia.

Last October, South Sudanese oil minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russian JSC Zarubezhneft to explore the country’s open acreage and trading, as well as implement enhanced oil recovery technology and other maintenance programs.

In July 2018, the South Sudanese oil minister pledged to attract new investors when the French Total oil company decide to quit its oil concessions in Jonglei State after failing to strike a deal with the government.

The formerly known as Block B, which had been held by Total, was split into three parts in 2012. of the three was awarded to the Nigerian oil company, Oranto Petroleum.

(ST)