SLM-Minnawi rejects accusations of involvement in Libya human trafficking



November 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) rejected accusations of involving in human trafficking in Libya as inaccurate and misleading and expressed readiness to support international efforts in this respect.

The denial comes following the release of a news report by the semi-official SMC on18 November claiming that SLM-MM rebels who fight the Sudanese army in Darfur region are involved in human trafficking and slavery of vulnerable refugees and migrants in Libya.

"The SLM/A categorically and vehemently refute this false unsubstantiated allegation," said Nuraddayim Taha, SLM-MM Secretary of Media and Communications in a statement extended to Sudan tribune on Tuesday.

"We confirm compliance by all SLM/A leaders with the SLM/A constitution which prohibits all activities that violate international human rights conventions. The SLM/A is also ready heart and soul to cooperate in the international endeavour to combat and end human trafficking and slave trade," he further added.

United Nations agencies regularly voice their concern for the safety of hundreds of migrants and refugees held captive by smugglers or criminal gangs in Libya as several videos circulating in the social media show their abuse and torture.

In June 2018, the U.N. Security Council for the first time placed six men involved in trafficking and smuggling of migrants in Libya under a global travel ban and an assets freeze.

Nuraddayim said these rumours are nothing but "political piddling" done by a regime "accused by the international institutions of its involvement in human trafficking, slave trade, genocides, ethnic cleansing" in Northern Sudan, Eastern Sudan and South Kordofan.

The African Union-United Nations and Qatari mediators are preparing to resume peace talks to end the 15-year conflict in Darfur region and hold consultations with the parties.

After a meeting with the Qatari mediator who will broker the political talks last week, Darfur rebel leaders are expected this week to meet the head of the African Union-United Nation Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and Joint Chief Mediator Jeremiah Mamabolo to discuss the resumption of negotiations.

(ST)