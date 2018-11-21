Sudan efforts for peace in CAR do not aim to serve another country’s interests

November 20, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed said his government efforts for peace in the Central African Republic (CAR) are aimed at supporting internal stability not serving the interests of another country.

Last week, Russia accused France of taking aim at its joint efforts with Sudan to bring peace in the CAR and accepted the renewal of the UN mission in the troubled country only for one month.

The draft resolution provides that an African-led initiative is "the only framework" for a negotiated settlement of the crisis in the CAR.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the official news agency SUNA said Dirdeiry discussed with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian bilateral relations and Sudan’s efforts to achieve regional stability including its initiatives in the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Libya.

Dirdeiry "assured his French counterpart that these efforts are based on Sudan’s keenness to safeguard and protect its internal security and not for the benefit of any other party".

He further reiterated that Sudan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the Central Africa Republic are under the umbrella of the African Union.

The French foreign ministry did not issue a statement about the meeting on Tuesday. However, it announced the that Le Drian meeting with El-Dirdeiry will provide an opportunity to discuss regional issues.

Besides South Sudan, the two ministers will "discuss the situation in the Central African Republic in the context of the dialogue anticipated in the near future between the government and the armed groups within the framework of the African Initiative," said a statement by the Quai d’Orsay.

The minister who is in Paris for a two-day visit will also meet on Wednesday with French businessmen before to continue his European tour which includes Germany, Britain and Belgium.

(ST)