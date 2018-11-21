Sudan says arrangements underway to resume peace talks soon



November 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government said consultations are underway with the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) to resume peace talks with the rebel movements as soon as possible.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) quoted government spokesperson Bishara Aror as saying the recent AUHIP meetings with the government and the rebel movements comes within the framework of the ongoing arrangements to push forward the peace process.

He pointed out that these meetings have achieved positive results pertaining to enhancing mutual trust and converging views of the parties.

Aror further stressed that the government is determined to achieve a comprehensive peace with all holdout groups by the end of the year.

He added the top government leadership has shown a strong political will to achieve peace in Darfur and the Two Areas, pointing to the continued extension of the unilateral ceasefire at all war zones.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

The AUHIP is brokering comprehensive peace talks to end the war and achieve democratic reforms. The two-track process comprises the Sudanese government and opposition forces including the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

