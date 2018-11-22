Sudan’s al-Bashir receives message from Kenyan president

November 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has received a written letter from his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, pertaining to ways to enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.
In a press release on Tuesday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Yasser Khidir said the message was conveyed by President Kenyatta’s envoy who met al-Bashir on Tuesday.
He pointed out that the meeting has discussed al-Bashir’s efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan and the region.
“During the meeting, the envoy underscored the Kenyan president’s support to president al-Bashir’s efforts to enhance peace in the Central African Republic and South Sudan” read the press release
Khidir added that al-Bashir has renewed invitation to his Kenyan counterpart to visit Sudan, saying the visit would occur in the near future.
(ST)
