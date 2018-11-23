 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 23 November 2018

Musa Hilal group says they would launch military attacks in Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

November 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Darfur tribal group the Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC) headed by Musa Hilal, announced the launch of "the stage of military action to overthrow the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

JPEG - 56.4 kb
Musa Hilal upon his return to Khartoum (Facebook page)

In a statement released on Thursday, Ahmed Mohamed Abakar RAC spokesperson denounced the economic conditions in the country and the lack of political freedoms in the country pointing an accusing finger to the Sudanese government and the ruling National Congress Party.

"Accordingly, the Sudanese Revolutionary Awakening Council officially announces the launch of the armed military phase to liberate the country from the grip of the ruling gang through revolutionary action and military confrontation with the Khartoum government, which will continue by all means available," said Abakar.

The group leader Musa Hilal has been arrested on 27 November 2017 when he refused to hand over the weapons of his Border Guards Force or to join the militia of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which is now affiliated to the Sudanese army.

The notorious militia leader is also accused of seeking to get the support of General Khalifa Haftar who controls the eastern parts of Libya and Darfur armed groups that he had fought when they rebelled against the government.

However, the tribal group stressed in its statement they want to be a democratic revolutionary alternative and to work with the "popular uprising forces" to achieve change in Sudan.

UN reports say the security situation in Darfur has improved and set plans for the full withdrawal of its troops in 2020.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Abyei and UNSC Resolution 2445: How much do we know? 2018-11-21 19:52:07 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol The UN Security Council (UNSC) has eventually issued the much-awaited resolution 2445 on the temporary administration and the final status of Abyei Area. This resolution (...)

Sudan’s Independence: 19th of December should not go into Oblivion 2018-11-19 09:27:07 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman These important Reflections came to me against the backdrop of what was said about the date of the return of the Head of the Umma National Party (UNP), and the Imam of the (...)

Sudan’s removal from terror list taints U.S. values 2018-11-10 08:34:32 November, 9th, 2018 The Honorable Michael Richard Pompeo Secretary of State U.S. Department of State 2201 C St NW, Washington DC 20520 USA RESPONSE BY SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT (SLM/A-AW) TO (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.