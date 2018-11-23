Musa Hilal group says they would launch military attacks in Darfur

November 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Darfur tribal group the Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC) headed by Musa Hilal, announced the launch of "the stage of military action to overthrow the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

Musa Hilal upon his return to Khartoum (Facebook page)

In a statement released on Thursday, Ahmed Mohamed Abakar RAC spokesperson denounced the economic conditions in the country and the lack of political freedoms in the country pointing an accusing finger to the Sudanese government and the ruling National Congress Party.

"Accordingly, the Sudanese Revolutionary Awakening Council officially announces the launch of the armed military phase to liberate the country from the grip of the ruling gang through revolutionary action and military confrontation with the Khartoum government, which will continue by all means available," said Abakar.

The group leader Musa Hilal has been arrested on 27 November 2017 when he refused to hand over the weapons of his Border Guards Force or to join the militia of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which is now affiliated to the Sudanese army.

The notorious militia leader is also accused of seeking to get the support of General Khalifa Haftar who controls the eastern parts of Libya and Darfur armed groups that he had fought when they rebelled against the government.

However, the tribal group stressed in its statement they want to be a democratic revolutionary alternative and to work with the "popular uprising forces" to achieve change in Sudan.

UN reports say the security situation in Darfur has improved and set plans for the full withdrawal of its troops in 2020.

(ST)