Sudan, Germany discuss the situation in Libya and CAR



November 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed and his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Thursday have discussed the latest regional developments particularly the situation in Libya and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ahmed is currently visiting Berlin as part of a tour that takes him to four European countries including France, Germany, United Kingdom and Belgium.

In a press release, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Babiker al- Siddiq said Ahmed explained in details to his German counterpart the latest regional developments particularly the situation in Libya, CAR and South Sudan, pointing to Sudan’s efforts to support regional peace and stability.

He added that Sudan would host a meeting for the Libya neighbouring countries at the end of the month as well as a meeting of the conflicting parties in CAR at a later date in December.

According to the spokesperson, the two sides agreed on the need to support the regional stability besides taking a unified international position towards the situation in Libya.

Also, the two top diplomats agreed to continue to implement the joint cooperation programmes on all fields as well as continuing bilateral dialogue through the various diplomatic channels.

Ahmed further briefed Maas on the latest developments in the internal arena particularly dialogue and peace efforts in Darfur and the Two Areas.

For his part, the German Foreign Minister expressed his country’s desire to promote bilateral relations and provide support for Sudan at the various international forums particularly the European Union.

He pointed to the importance of cooperation between Sudan and Germany on regional issues particularly the situation in the Horn of Africa and security of the Red Sea as well as ways to combat illegal migration and terrorism.

Germany had signed a strategic partnership agreement with the AU High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) by the end of 2014, allowing it to work with the Sudanese parties to facilitate a process aiming to bring peace and achieve democratic transformation in the east African country.

It is noteworthy that Sudan and Germany have forged a strategic partnership to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

In 2016, the German government earmarked €12 million for projects aimed at stemming illegal immigration of Africans across Sudan to Europe.

Also, the two countries in March 2016 signed a €51 million cooperation agreement for the implementation of development projects in the three states of eastern Sudan, and five states of Darfur.

