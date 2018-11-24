 
 
 
Sudan asks EU to provide further funding for refugees

A RSF member stands guard near illegal migrants caught in a remote desert area en route to Libya, on January 8, 2017 (Photo Reuters)
November 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government has asked the European Union (EU) to provide additional support to meet the pressing needs of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed on Friday met with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, in Brussels.

In a press release on Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Babiker al-Siddiq said the meeting discussed the situation in Sudan besides the latest political and economic developments in South Sudan and the region.

He added the meeting also discussed the humanitarian situation of refugees and IDPs in Sudan particularly South Sudanese refugees.

“He [El-Dirdeiry] extended the Sudanese government gratitude for the EU support [for refugees] and the need to increase it] read the press release

According to the press release, Mogherini expressed appreciation for Sudan’s efforts in this regard, saying the EU has earmarked additional €20 million for humanitarian aid.

Sudan’s top diplomat has invited Mogherini to attend the Libya neighbouring countries meeting in Khartoum on 25 at the end of the month.

According to statistics of Sudan’s Commission of Refugees, Sudan is hosting around 2 million refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Chad, Somalia, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

The United Nations says Sudan hosts 110,000 Eritrean refugees, 400,000 South Sudanese refugees and more than 100,000 Syrian refugees.

In addition, some 500,000 South Sudanese who stayed in Sudan following the separation are also in need of humanitarian assistance according to the UN.

(ST)

