 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 25 November 2018

South Sudan Joint Defence Board holds its first meeting

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's Gen Isam al-Din Mubarak (C) and IGAD's Ismail Wais (L) open the JDB meetings in Khartoum on 25 Nov 2018 (Photo IGAD)
November 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The South Sudanese military leaders of the signatories to the revitalized peace agreement held on Sunday the first meeting of the Joint Defence Board (JDB).

In line with the revitalized peace pact, the JDB is composed of the Chiefs of Staff and Directors General of National Security Service, Police, and all other organized forces. The heads of the armed opposition groups will continue as Commanders-in-Chief of their forces until the end of the Pre-Transitional Period or until the end of the unification process.

The JDB meeting which was held in Khartoum was chaired by Sudanese General Isam al-Din Mubarak while the IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wasi delivered the opening speech.

The meeting discussed the regulations and timetables before to launch the implementation process of security arrangements including troops disengagement, cantonment, and joint training before the formation of unified forces.

Gen Gabriel Jok Riak South Sudan army chief of staff stated that another meeting will be held on Monday to discuss the references to the security arrangements agreed between the parties, adding that the meetings will continue for two days.

In a Tweet posted on Sunday, the CTSAMVM welcomed "the formation of the Joint Defence Board and stands ready to support the Parties by effectively monitoring the Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements as agreed in the R-ARCSS".

In a report to the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) Plenary meeting in Addis Ababa on 19 November, the ceasefire monitoring and security arrangements body called for the operationalisation of the different security bodies.

"The key factor preventing implementation of the disengagement process is the delay in the formation of security mechanisms, namely the Joint Defence Board (JDB) and the Joint Monitoring Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) and their subordinate bodies," reads the report.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 November 23:42, by Mayendit

    The rebels leaders need to carrying out their strong messages on their militias specifically, the people who have no being trains as army to respect the peace process. They need to make sure all their militias soldiers are organizes and ready to accepted arrangement before sending them to fully retraining camps and finally reunification in to SSPDF. This time, the rule of SSPDF will be separated.

    repondre message

    • 26 November 00:08, by Mayendit

      I real mean the above mention, the people who have not pass through training before should and must be screening. We do know that, there are more than 80,000 civilians who joins SPLA IO just to fights but they were lacking training, they don’t know the rule of military and these people would be asks to chose to go back homes to continue doing their own farms or attending SSPDF military training.

      repondre message

  • 25 November 23:55, by Mayendit

    I would be happy to see Egyptians army leaders training all SSPDF generals about leadership skills. The root cause of dog fights at JI, in the presidential compound was attribute to poor leadership of the rebels generals and they were not supposed to be fool by James Gatdet Dak when he told them that, your leader Riek is about to be arrest if you don’t rushing in the JI, compound.

    repondre message

  • 26 November 00:24, by Games

    Mayendit
    IO are well trained soliders, where about 64% were SPL before the war. The others 26% were well trained by both Sudan and Ethiopia. They are well disciplined, working according to the IO regulations and codes conduct. Those who obviously need real training are your militia,who constantly running away from Frontline and return their to civilians

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


US-Sudanese relations: moths to the fire 2018-11-25 11:07:23 By Muhammad Osman & Magdi el Gizouli The rapprochement between Sudan and the U.S. progresses with the pace of an anxious flirtation. Less than two years since it began in 2015, that (...)

Tribalism in South Sudan is an infectious disease 2018-11-24 19:32:31 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Tribalism in South Sudan is a chronic and contagious infectious disease, which claim the most lives of South Sudanese people than any other causes of death. Reality shows (...)

Abyei and UNSC Resolution 2445: How much do we know? 2018-11-21 19:52:07 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol The UN Security Council (UNSC) has eventually issued the much-awaited resolution 2445 on the temporary administration and the final status of Abyei Area. This resolution (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.