Sudan wouldn’t waste time waiting for rebels to join peace: minister

November 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf on Tuesday said the government wouldn’t waste its time waiting for the holdout groups stressing the army will impose control over the entire Sudanese territory.

Sudan’s defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf (SUNA Photo)

Speaking at a meeting of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) Tuesday, Ibn Ouf renewed the call for the rebel movements to join the peace process and respond to the government’s initiatives.

He expressed readiness to repulse any attacks from the rebel movements despite a commitment to adhere to the unilateral cessation of hostilities.

Ibn Ouf further said the state would extend its control over the entire Sudanese territory and won’t waste its time waiting for the holdout and rebel movements.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

The African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) is brokering comprehensive peace talks to end the war and achieve democratic reforms. The two-track process comprises the Sudanese government and opposition forces including the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

