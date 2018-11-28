 
 
 
Wednesday 28 November 2018

South Darfur confirms clashes with SLM-AW in Jebel Marra

Members of the Sudanese Army in Jawa village, in East Jebel Marra South Darfur State on 18 March 2011 (Photo UNAMID)
November 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Darfur authorities confirmed recent clashes with the fighters of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) in Jebel Marra.

On Saturday 24 November, the SLM-AW said they clashed with the government forces in Finna area of South Darfur. Two days later the holdout rebel group issued another statement accusing the army of burning farms around the area.

In return, South Darfur voluntary return official, Issa Bassy said the regular forces deployed in Jebel Marra are striving to protect civilians and herders in the grazing areas of Jebel Marra from cattle raids carried out by SLM-AW forces.

The SLM-AW leader presents these attacks to the media "as confrontations between him and the government in an attempt to fabricate lies and (promote himself)," said Bassy before to add that such propaganda would not stop the peace process and the ongoing voluntary return of displaced persons.

The SLM-AW accused the government’s militias of preventing civilians from the Jebel Marra villages from entering neighbouring markets to buy basic commodities. Further, he called on the international community to investigate these crimes.

The rebel group rejects to take part in the peace process and demands that the government disbands its militias, protect civilians and pay financial compensations before to engage in a peace process to address the root causes of the 15-year conflict.

(ST)

