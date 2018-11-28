SPLM-N al-Hilu extends ceasefire for one month



November 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu has extended a unilateral cessation of hostilities for one month.

"I, Lieutenant General. Abdalaziz Adam Alhilu, the Chairman and C-In-C of SPLM/A-N, hereby declare a unilateral one-month cessation of hostilities starting from the first day of December up to 31 December 2018."

The purpose of this ceasefire is to give a chance for the efforts to peacefully resolve the ongoing conflict in Sudan and to end the war, further said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The African Union mediator Thabo Mbeki is striving to bring the government and the SPLM-N to the negotiating table in December 2018.

He counts on the efforts of the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir who vowed to reunite the two factions of the SPLM-N and convene a consultations meeting between them and the government in Juba before to resume the official negotiations in Addis Ababa.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

(ST)