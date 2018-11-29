Two South Sudan’s FDs leaders returns to Juba



November 29, 2018 (JUBA) - Two prominent members of the SPLM Former Detained Leaders (FDs) groups returned Thursday to Juba as part of the confidence-building measures and a demonstration of their political intent to implement the peace agreement.

Madame Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, former presidential adviser and Oyai Deng Ajak former national security minister arrived in Juba after two years for the former and five years for the latter. Rebecca left the country after Juba clashes of July 2016 and Oyai remained outside the country after his release in April 2014.

They were received by the South Sudanese transport minister John Luk, and their comrade Deng Alor Kuol who is already in Juba since last September after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

The FDs were reluctant in their decision to endorse the peace pact but after several meeting decided to sign it. However, the group leader and former SPLM secretary general Pagan Amum seems sticking to his initial rejection of the peace deal.

Pagan is still outside the country and he did not make a public statement in support of the 12 September pact.

The Former Detainees were in favour of democratic reforms in the country and worked hand to hand with Riek Machar before the eruption of violence on 15 December 2013. However, they rejected the use of force and distance themselves from Machar.

(ST)