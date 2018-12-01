 
 
 
Peter Gatdet elected leader of South Sudan Opposition Alliance: spokesperson

SSUM leader Peter Gatdet Yaka

November 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - Peter Gatdet Yaka has been elected as the new chairman of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), according to a statement issued by his group South Sudan United Movement (SSUM) on Friday.

However, his election was contested by some members of the alliance saying the SSOA chairperson should be elected by unanimity.

"It was a fair and free election and voting was done through the ballot, where you chose your own choice. The contention was between Interim chairman Hon. Gabriel Changson and First lieutenant General, Peter Gatdet Yaka," said Juan Dar Dobuol (SSUM) National Secretary of Information and Media.

Dobbuol said five of the eight groups of the opposition alliance voted for General Yaka. Only three members voted for Gabriel Changson.

"GeneraI YAK is officially declared by SSOA leadership as the winner and right from today he becomes chairman of SSOA, by which Gabriel Changson should concede and accept democratic process," he added.

Gabriel Changson was as the interim chairperson of the alliance on 16th February 2018 with the signing of SSOA’s Charter.

Since last August several members of the alliance called for new elections. They pointed out to the SSOA draft rules of procedures which provides that "the term of office of the members of the Bureau of the Leadership Council, shall be six months only and shall not be subject to renewal”.

Sudan Tribune failed to reach Changson for a comment on the election.

For his part, South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) media official Stephen Lual Ngor told Sudan Tribune that Changson remains the legitimate leader of the opposition umbrella

Stephen explained to "Sudan Tribune that "the practice within the alliance is to choose leaders unanimously, but Lam Akol put forward the idea of election (by simple majority) and introduced Peter Gatdet in order to achieve his ambition through the new leader Gatdet".

"There is a plot to destroy the SSOA led by a leader who went to Juba and returned on the same day. He also held a number of illegal meetings that ran counter to the SSOA charter," he said.

The opposition alliance is now engaged in several mechanisms and committees crucial for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 December 00:56, by Theone

    Chairman and spokesman are different things.

    Gadet can’t be a spokesman because that position needs language skill.

    repondre message

  • 1 December 06:46, by Eastern

    Of course such antics are to be expected in cattle camps; no suprises....

    repondre message

  • 1 December 07:16, by Mayendit

    This is a laughable if not embarrassment to our brothers of Nuers people. Major general Peter Gatdet Yaka does not have any record for education both English and Arabic. He speak only Nuer language and Arabic oral but he doesn’t know how to write. How will you elected primitive militia who has nothing in mind? I think the Nuers people are fighting for positions and nothing whatsoever.

    repondre message

  • 1 December 07:27, by Mayendit

    This is became a culture in Upper Nile regions special, the Nuers people. You got Riek Machar returning to vice president three time and he refused to let his deputy take his position. You got gen, Taban Deng Gai in vice president and he is Nuer. You got Gabriel Changson fighting themselves with Peter Gatdet and his Nuer. Let us add others Upper Nile who are seeking positions. You got Lam Akol etc

    repondre message

    • 1 December 07:38, by Games

      Mayendit
      Tell us the university Salva Kiir went to in Africa? Salva Kiir is leading the country with Dinka language and Same with Malong Awan, he was leading the army with Dinka language. In fact Peter Gatdet Yak did secondary school level in Sudan. Two years Diploma in Libya plus his excellent military strategies. Although, he was chosen by his groups because they trusted him.

      repondre message

      • 1 December 07:58, by Mayendit

        Games come on man don’t compared the real primitiveness with the former Sudanese intelligence. President Mayardit had studied college and this is why he was leading security during the 21st of the SPLA/SPLM wars in the Sudan. Former Chief of staff Paul Malong went to Secondary school and he did studied Arabic and English. Gatdet Yaka went to Sudanese army when he was 17 year Old in Nimiriy time.

        repondre message

  • 1 December 07:45, by Mayendit

    You guys need to adjust your attitudes otherwise, the whole population in South Sudan nation are going to dislike you guys. The Opposition Alliance are not only Nuer, there are Educatorians, Anyuak, Dinka, Shilluk, Murle and others tribes from Western Bhar el Ghazal regions. How come one tribe is fighting for position which was combine as spelling Opposition Alliance? Why not elected different one

    repondre message

Comment on this article



