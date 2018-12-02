Peace monitoring body investigates 125 cases of rape in South Sudan



December 1, 2018 (JUBA) South Sudan peace implementation monitory body has launched an investigation into the alleged rape of 125 women and girls in Rubkona area in the northern part of the country.

The sexual assault announced by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) on Friday occurred between 19 and 29 November 2018 in a violation of the revitalized peace agreement which was signed on 12 September and after extensive awareness campaign to brief the local forces on the need to cease hostilities.

"CTSAMVM is aware of recent reports of 125 cases of sexual violence allegedly carried out by men in uniform in the Bentiu-Rubkona area. CTSAMVM has opened an investigation into these reports and intends to report their findings in as timely a manner as possible," said a statement issued on Saturday.

The statement urged the parties to the revitalised pact to respect the commitments they made under ceasefire agreement and refrain from any prohibited acts.

"CTSAMVM also urges the Parties to investigate any cases of SGBV (Sexual and Gender-Based Violence) as required by the agreement under article 2.1.10.2 and hold to account those under their command who may have committed such acts," stressed the statement.

Until now there is no indication on who committed the sexual abuse. Also, neither the government or the opposition armies issued a statement condemning the rape of 125 women.

MSF said some victims are girls under 10 years old and others are women older than 65. Even pregnant women have not been spared from these brutal attacks.

(ST)