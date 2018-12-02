 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 2 December 2018

UNMISS, SPLM-IO condemn sexual attacks in northern South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Residents of Bentiu Protection of Civilians site pictured on 15 February 2016 (UNMISS photo)
December 2, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM in Opposition (SPLM-IO) and United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Sunday condemned sexual attacks on 125 women and girls in Bentiu-Rubkona area.

The rape was disclosed by Médecins Sans Frontihères (MSF) on Friday saying it took place between 19 and 29 November 2018. The UNAMISS added the women were intercepted by military and civilians in plain clothes while the victims were walking from their villages along roads near Nhialdu and Guit on their way to Bentiu.

"It is disappointing that this criminal act of rape still exist while the parties are implementing the peace agreement," said SPLM-IO Military Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel when reached by Sudan Tribune on Sunday morning.

Lam further said the SPLA-IO will investigate this sexual violence from within its areas of control and bring those responsible to book. However, the UNMISS later said the collective rape happened in a government-controlled area.

MSF said the number of the victims in this unprecedented attack alone bypasses the sexual assaults registered during the past 10 months of this year which was 104 cases.

“These attacks on vulnerable civilians are absolutely abhorrent and must stop,” said the Head of UNMISS, David Shearer.

"The Mission has held urgent meetings with authorities and urged them to take immediate action to protect women and girls in the area and to hold the perpetrators of these terrible crimes to account," Shearer further said.

Following the reported sexual assaults the UNMISS dispatched several patrols to the area to dissuade perpetrators from committing further sexual attacks, also an investigation team arrived in the area to identify the responsible for the crime.

"The Mission is also urging armed forces in the area to guarantee command and control over their troops to ensure rogue elements within their ranks are not involved in these criminal acts,” said David Shearer.

For his part, Lam said this attack "now calls for the urgent establishment of cantonment sites so that these kinds of cases are reduced and the real criminals are identified easily because currently, guns are not only in the hands of soldiers".

The South Sudan peace implementation monitoring body launched an investigation on Saturday. However, the South Sudanese authorities did not react to the report.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Will Khartoum peace agreement bring reform or maintain tyranny? 2018-12-01 05:41:01 By Duop Chak Wuol Known for operating with a vicious precision, his trademark is ruthlessness, and how he manoeuvres his political rivals is irrefutably effective. Salva Kiir, the man in (...)

US-Sudanese relations: moths to the fire 2018-11-25 11:07:23 By Muhammad Osman & Magdi el Gizouli The rapprochement between Sudan and the U.S. progresses with the pace of an anxious flirtation. Less than two years since it began in 2015, that (...)

Tribalism in South Sudan is an infectious disease 2018-11-24 19:32:31 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Tribalism in South Sudan is a chronic and contagious infectious disease, which claim the most lives of South Sudanese people than any other causes of death. Reality shows (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.