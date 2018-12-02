Sudan’s disarmament campaign will continue until achieving its goal: al-Bashir

December 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Sunday warned that all citizens involved in hiding illicit weapons would be subjected to legal accountability.
Speaking to a crowd in Adila locality, East Darfur State Sunday, al-Bashir stressed that the disarmament campaign would continue until achieving its goal.
He pointed out that Adila enjoys full security and stability, praising efforts of the army, police and the rapid support forces.
In August 2017, the Sudanese authorities launched a campaign to eliminate illegal weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan.
The campaign, which would be implemented across the country, began by disarming tribes and civilians in Kordofan and Darfur.
The Sudanese authorities say the spread of weapons among the rival tribes in the region is one of the main causes of Darfur’s instability.
The official statements say 30,000 arms have been collected in the five states of Darfur region during the voluntary process which started in August, while official figures estimate at 700,000 the number of illegal weapons in Darfur.
Last March, the governor of South Darfur State Adam al-Faki said the disarmament campaign would continue until the year 2025.
The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.
