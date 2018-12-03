The influence of facetious leaders in South Sudan

By Daniel Abushery Daniel

It’s like that old saying, "Everybody’s talking about the weather, but nobody ever does anything about it:"

Public consultation is essential and healthy where there are a verity of communities with different ideologies and prejudice among its members, especially in a newly born nation like South Sudan, not to mention the nation – State relationship, which is mostly vague, because they can’t seem to agree on specific system of governance, but make no mistake about it. It shouldn’t be surprising that different view of confederation system in my humble opinion should be the answer. Why?

Fellow countrymen, the simple legal definition of confederate system is; " a type of government where a treaty signed between states. However, they are allowed to preserve some independent powers over internal and external affairs. Such governments tend to have a common constitution, common currency, common defence and common foreign affairs.”

Furthermore, South Sudan is multicultural, traditional and religious, "a melting pot". You can also call it a homogenous country, if you wish, due to all these various tribes dwelling in. But, despite all of the above, the influence of factious leaders may kindle a flame within their particular ethnic groups.

However, with federalism, it will enable them to spread a general conflagration through other states. Because in a large federalist system, there are always many checks and balance on a majority faction – more interests competing with each other and large distances to separate those who might scheme to deprive others of liberty.

Because the causes of faction could not be removed without placing too many restrictions on freedom, its effects had to be controlled by a properly constructed government, if a faction were less than a majority, it could be controlled through majority rule. Nonetheless, if the faction were a majority, it can lead to limit the ability of a majority to carry out its wishes or Interests, and that was through well articulated and let me repeat; a well written constructed constitution of the land.

What’s the word interest means?

It’s may vary, but the common definition divided into two types; private interest groups that seek economic benefits for their members or clients. For example; business, labour, and agriculture etc..

The second is; public interest groups, which always lobby for political and social causes, if they succeed, benefits are shared more widely than by just the members of the group.

More illustration, for example here in the United States of America, the Taxpayers Union Lobbies for reduced taxes not only for its members alone but for everyone who pays taxes.

Another example is; Amnesty International lobbies for the rights of political prisoners around the world even though none of its members is in prison. Nevertheless, the public interest doesn’t mean that a majority necessarily favours the goals of its groups.

The points I am trying to stress here is: Yes, we have many tribes and different communities in South Sudan, but we can not achieve our interests through those communities, but through social, economic, and political parties if we really mean to succeed and share the benefits. It will be faulty perception for a single group to achieve their own interests excluding other groups in the country.

Therefore, we urge all conflicted parties, all forces and all citizens to stop escalating violence and embrace a culture of peace and to reject hostility, and return away from division, incitement, hate- speeches, rumors and pointing figures to others, and learn to resolve any dispute through dialogue in a spirit of unity, and tranquility.

Always remember, we are all brothers and sisters regardless of geographical boundaries, ethnicity, religion, culture, or political affiliation, with the insisting on mutual respect for diversity through federal and confederation system, which is the only viable alternative to the conflicts.

Compatriots; for the sacrificial of our nation that; we and our forefathers squandered more than five decades in the bushes and exiles, struggling and fighting for its independence, it’s wasn’t worth the fighting for, just to achieve private interests of a certain facetious group. Let’s all embrace peaceful coherence, and averted the hell of war.

The author of this piece is nowadays writing a memoir book titled: " If I were the President." He can be reached at email: danielnyang1158@gmail.com.