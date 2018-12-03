 
 
 
Sudan, Egypt to hold military discussions in Cairo

Sudanese defence minister (R) and Egyptian counterpart (L) review the guard of honour at headquarters of the defence ministry in Cairo on August 20, 2017 (SUNA photo)

December 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf will hold military discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Zaki in Cairo.

Ibn Ouf has arrived in Cairo to participate in the first international exhibition EDEX 2018 (Egypt Defense Expo) which was inaugurated on Monday.

The Sudanese minister is also expected to meet President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the exhibition. He would also meet with a number of participating companies to discuss ways of cooperation on military industry.

According to EDEX 2018 organizers, a total of 373 Egyptian and foreign companies from 41 countries will take part in the event.

During a visit of the Egyptian Defence Minister to Khartoum last month, the two sides agreed to establish joint border protection force to combat terrorism and cross-border crimes.

The two countries also agreed to build strategic partnerships on military cooperation and reached understandings to strengthen security and intelligence cooperation.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack the Kassala state on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

(ST)

