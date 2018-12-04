 
 
 
Tuesday 4 December 2018

Fighting poverty in South Sudan should be SPLM’s top priority: Salva Kiir

Salva Kiir speaks to the SPLM retreat held in Lobonok county on Sunday 2 Dec 2018 (ST)
December 3, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President and leader of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) Salva Kiir called to rebuild the historical party to liberate the country from poverty.

Speaking before an SPLM retreat organized in Lobonok county of Jubek State on Sunday, President Kiir said the conditions in which South Sudanese lived before the independence did not change. " Did we liberate our people from Jalaba (North Sudanese) only to starve in our hands?" He wondered.

In his speech to the party members for the first time since the end of the 5-year civil war, Kiir said the revitalized peace agreement should herald the beginning of struggle liberate South Sudanese from poverty.

"From my perspective, the greatest enemy of the people of South Sudan is poverty, which is the mother of illiteracy, poor health, fighting, corruption and nepotism, hatred and jealousy. We must, without fail, confront poverty head-on and the SPLM must lead," said.

However, Kiir admitted that the SPLM is at its weakest point now since its founding in 1983.

He further pointed out that this weakness can be explained by the division of the party which lost its common vision.

"We have paid too much attention to the pursuit of power and personal gratification and we have taken our eyes off the ball," he said.

"We must return our focus on the continuing work of liberation to liberate our people from poverty, from backwardness and from destitute," he further stressed.

The South Sudanese leader called on the holdout rebels to lay down their arms and to join the peace process.

Also, he called on the people of Lobonok to distance themselves from the rebel activities which may jeopardize South Sudan peace and stability.

The SPLM conference will discuss and adopt a roadmap to rebuild the historical party ahead of the 30-month transitional period which will be concluded by general elections.

(ST)

  • 4 December 09:03, by deng

    Mr. President that is good but for me I think the corruption is first to be uprooted and use the power of laws and not laws of power, then we will be able to fight a good fight against poverty.

  • 4 December 09:09, by deng

    you have said the truth, you will be respected by all citizens if what you said is implemented

    • 4 December 09:18, by Pakuai

      Deng,
      Even if we are given 110 trillion Dollars today. And distributed to everyone. ’Our fools would just fold their arms & cross our damn arms’ sit around buy everything from Uganda, Kenya & other countries until after it finish. Then we start complain about misuses of resources and corruption, Dinkas/Jaangs/Jenges this or Salva Kiir that>>>

      • 4 December 09:24, by Pakuai

        Everybody is just sitting around waiting for money from oil and no farming. But tell this simple truth to our lazies & our lowly informed fools that there is nothing free on this planet earth. And they will shout at you that you are a subhuman and other names but the idiots just want to be living on the UN free handout rations all their lives & complain about lack of enough food and all. Pathetic.

      • 4 December 09:25, by Joseph Canada

        Pak!!
        Thank God you took your medication today and started thinking like a homosapien. At least I can correct you that if what you say was to be given to the people, most would probably buy Equipments to improve their lives. You would be surprised at what the people could do. I resent you saw even in some places people started building concrete houses.

  • 4 December 09:19, by Joseph Canada

    South Sudanese are very strong and independent people given chance to strive. The only bad elements are those in he Government who still from the nation and feel themselves with stash of cash and calling themselves “young tycoons, and blessed” using the national pocket. Kiir you are one of them. Unless you dismantle the mansion in Ethiopia and build home, people won’t trust what you say.

