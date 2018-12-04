 
 
 
Sudan, UK discuss development assistance

Sudan's FM El Dirdeiry Ahmed speaks on 22 June 2018 (Photo SUNA)
December 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed and the United Kingdom’s Permanent Secretary at the Department for International Development (DFID) Matthew Rycroft have discussed the British development aid provided to Sudan.

In a press release on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Babiker al-Siddiq said the meeting discussed Darfur development strategy that is being prepared by Sudan, UK and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

He added the meeting also discussed the security threats in the region and the situation in Libya and the Central African Republic as well as the implementation of South Sudan peace agreement.

For his part, Rycroft stressed his country would continue to assume a leading role in providing development assistance to Sudan particularly with regard to macroeconomic reform and the provision of livelihood for poor families within the framework of achieving the UN sustainable development goals.

The British official also praised Sudan’s efforts that led to achieving South Sudan’s peace agreement.

It is noteworthy that Rycroft has arrived in Khartoum on Monday in a three-day-visit during which he would also travel to the capital of South Darfur State, Nyala to visit some projects funded by the UK.

Since 2015, Sudan and the UK have started a dialogue upon request from Khartoum to push forward bilateral ties.

In March 2016, Sudan and the UK held the first strategic consultations meetings between the two countries in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. The meeting was considered the first talks of its kind at the ministerial level in 25 years.

The two countries agreed to exchange visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and culture.

The UK Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Chris Trott last year visited Khartoum several times to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations and encourage Khartoum efforts to reduce the illegal immigration from the Horn of African countries towards Europe and Britain especially.

The dialogue also was seen within the framework of the after-Brexit policy aiming to develop trade relations with the former British colonies.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

