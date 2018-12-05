 
 
 
Outcome of Kiir’s efforts for peace in Sudan will be discussed next week: security official

December 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The results of meetings between South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit and armed movements fighting the government in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan will be on the negotiating table next week, a senior Sudanese intelligence and security official said on Tuesday.

NISS deputy head Jalal al-din al-Sheikh

President Salva Kiir recently launched an initiative to narrow the gaps between the government in Khartoum and the armed opposition groups in the country.

Kiir’s aides said they will start by the reunification of the SPLM-N factions and then move to bring Darfur armed groups and opposition parties to meet the Sudanese officials in Juba. The purpose of the initiative is to facilitate the African Union mediation for peace in Sudan.

"The outcome of meetings between the armed movements and the government of South Sudan and their visions will be put forward in the peace talks next week," the deputy head of Sudan’s security and intelligence service, Jalal al-din al-Sheikh, said in remarks from the Blue Nile state on Tuesday.

He pointed out that all parties are aware of the negative effects of war and its impact and that they will benefit from previous experiences.

However, reports from Juba say the no meeting was held until now between al-Hilu and Agar. So, no progress on this respect.

Also, the Sudanese government negotiating team is expected to meet with the SPLM-N al-Hilu in Addis in the upcoming days within the framework of the informal consultations meeting the African Union chief mediator Thabo Mbeki is organising between the two sides to create a common ground before to launch the talks.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

