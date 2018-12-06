 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 6 December 2018

JMEC calls on South Sudan to investigate Bentiu’s sexual attacks

Residents of Bentiu Protection of Civilians site pictured on 15 February 2016 (UNMISS photo)

December 5, 2018 (JUAB) - South Sudan peace monitoring body called on the South Sudanese government to investigate the cases of sexual attacks on over 150 women and girls along roads near Nhialdu and Guit to Bentiu in Northern Liech State between 19 and 29 November 2018.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) said the preliminary investigation by the by the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) confirmed the occurrence of the sexual violence.

"While CTSAMVM continues to carry out full investigations, JMEC calls upon the government to conduct a speedy, transparent and timely investigation into the attacks and apprehend the perpetrators, hold them to account and urge that CTSAMVM be given full access and support to complete its investigations," further stressed the statement.

The UNMISS which also investigates the rape said the assaults happened in a government-controlled area and carried out by young men in "civilian clothing or military uniforms".

The JMEC indicated that the attacks occurred south of Bentiu town in the areas between Nhialdiu and Bentiu, Thil and Padai road and Bentiu town to Guit.

Also, the peacekeeping mission announced Wednesday that several UN human rights investigators have arrived in Bentiu to probe the attacks.

JMEC’s call to investigate the sexual violence comes after statements by Northern Liech State authorities denying the occurrence of the attacks.

In a related development, the Embassy of Canada to South Sudan said concerned by the attacks and called for "a thorough investigation of the reported crimes, and a commitment to bring those responsible to justice".

"The brutal attacks against women and girls in the Bentiu area not only requires immediate action, it requires immediate reflection on how the issue of sexual and gender-based violence continues to challenge the full promise of South Sudan," stressed the Embassy in a statement to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

(ST)

  • 6 December 12:44, by jubaone

    These attacks in gov. controlled areas is disgusting and animal-like. Hypothesis 1: Luakjiengs weaned at 10-13 yrs and sent to luaks have no maternal love and cant relate to women generally. Hypothesis 2: Luakjienges raised in luaks are aggressive, animal-like and have no moral standards and therefore cant relate to anyone outside the luak.

    repondre message

  • 6 December 12:50, by jubaone

    Hypothesis 1: Most 10-14 yrs old luakjienges are taught to be "men" and have no regards for women whatsoever. Without maternal love, most grow up to be emotionally bankrupt, morally rotten and psychologically confused. This explains why "women" in their societies are simply treated as "objects" in lieu for cows.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 12:55, by jubaone

      The recent marrying off of a teenage girl for 500 cows, 3 V8s and $10,000 explains this. All over SS, where "nyors" have operated, gang rape is common. These psychologically confused luakjienges cant and wont seduce any decent woman under normal circumstances, rather they use force cuz they cant express themselves adequately. Impulsive emotional outbursts rather than cognitive and reasonable..

      repondre message

      • 6 December 13:00, by jubaone

        expression of their feelings is difficult: they act first and reason later. Luakjienges are supposed to be "monyjaang/monyjienge"; tough, uncompromising, uncowardly and manly. Meaning, a monyjaang can steal, kill and rape with impunity and is not be held accountable, it is part of being a monyjaang. There is no room for compassion, ethics, morals and law. This is our dilemma.

        repondre message

        • 6 December 13:05, by jubaone

          Thousands and thousands of women have been raped and made pregnant. Thousands of "bastardized" kids have been born in the process even during the 21 yrs. These kids grow without "father figure" who would give them moral and ethical direction, they grow up confused, morally and ethically rotten. The result is they turn into criminals, thugs, rapists, killers etc.

          repondre message

          • 6 December 13:11, by jubaone

            Today, SS does NOT have a perfect family where man and woman/women live together and raise kids in a good way like our grandfathers/mothers did. In the diaspora, mostly are women and fatherless kids while the fathers are either dead (killed in war)or busy having numerous concubines and prostitutes. As we read this, 39 Junubin criminals, thugs were deported back from the USA.

            repondre message

            • 6 December 13:19, by jubaone

              So the question: what society are we building where men treat women as "sex-objects" even without the least sense of acknowledgment on the status of their own mothers, sisters, aunts etc? A morally broken society full of "bastards"? Can we be proud when our girls/sisters are treated like prostitutes? A raped woman is a raped society. We as SS are fucked up. Sorry! I am bitter.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



