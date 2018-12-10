 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 10 December 2018

South Sudan’s Kiir directs to vacate newcomers from IDPs land

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir chairs National Security Committee Council meeting on 10 Dec 2018 (Photo SSPPU)

December 10, 2018 (JUBA) - December South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has directed to ensure that the returnees can regain possession of their homes when they return to their areas of origin.

The directive was announced Monday after a meeting of the National Security Committee Council (NSCC) chaired by President Kiir held at the presidency in Juba on Monday.

The Minister of Interior and NSCC Spokesperson Michael Chienjiek said the Council listened to the security reports from the chief of defence forces, and other security organs.

"President Kiir ordered those still occupying residential houses of those who are in the UN Protection of Civilians sites to be evacuated immediately to allow the rightful owners to return home," Chienjick further said.

Last November, David Shearer, the Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said many people living in the UN protection sites have returned to their home areas.

However, he pointed out that many others are still in the PoC sites because they have no land while the land of some IDPs is now taken by others and have nowhere to go to.

"This is the responsibility of the government – both national and local," said Shearer.

"The homes of some people living in PoC sites have also been illegally occupied by others. That is also the responsibility of the government, to ensure these are vacated for families to move back to," he further stressed.

The Interior Minister did not speak about the sexual violence that took place last November.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 December 00:19, by Pakuai

    When some of us often point out the shortsightedness of most of our idiots who like to call themselves politicians when they are utterly not. Then we are branded as some little boys with some bad attitudes towards white people. But facts always reveal themselves. Right after country’s independence, some our refugees in North Sudan, neighboring countries and even the so-called israel>>>

    repondre message

    • 11 December 00:27, by Pakuai

      were spuriously deported back to South Sudan & dumped in big towns like Juba, Torit, Malakal, Wau, Bentiu, Aweil, Kuacjok, Bor, Yei and others. And then fight over the leadership like hungry dogs. These South Sudanese refugees who were returning from refugees camps have never hold jobs all their lives. They were given free UN meager rations. And they thought that same the same free UN food rations

      repondre message

      • 11 December 00:32, by Pakuai

        would be what they will again come and live on it in South Sudan. And when they were disillusioned, most of them were the ones that Mr. Riek Machar and his allies used to use them here in Bor, Malakal, Bentiu & even Juba to exact his incessant quest for power at all costs. Now, these same South Sudanese don’t even want to get out of these filthy so-called UN POCs in Bentiu, Leer, Mayendit>>>

        repondre message

        • 11 December 00:39, by Pakuai

          Malakal, Bor, Akoba and other towns. They just want to be fed free UN meager rations. Complain day & night about misuse of resources, lack of enough food, corruption, Dinkas/Jaangs/Jenges this or Salva Kiir that while they don’t want to want to do something to help their own sorry selves. And this is why the US, the UK, their UN & their sleazy NGOs have struct a jackpot in our country>>>>

          repondre message

          • 11 December 00:45, by Pakuai

            The US, the UK, their shifty NGOs & some of their allies want to experiment their so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER experiment over our country & our people because we are considered as people who just don’t want to be fed free meager UN food rations & fight our age old outmoded tribal warfares. Traitors, foreign puppets/stooges & thieves like Mr. Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar, Adwok Nyabe, Thomas Cirillo>>

            repondre message

            • 11 December 00:50, by Pakuai

              and Majak Agoot even want our country to be taken by the UN & the NGOs----trusteeship of our country by foreign powers. And this is why the US, the UK, their shifty NGOs & some of their allies have become good allies to these foreign puppets, thieves & traitors. The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between were the ones who were keeping their puppets>>>>

              repondre message

              • 11 December 00:56, by Pakuai

                thieves & traitors in foreign countries of Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), our arch enemy, the cloned so-called arab North Sudan, South Africa and other countries. As their blackmails and bargaining cards over our country & our people simply for evils to crawl themselves back into our country so that the evils would come & loot our country. The US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies>>>

                repondre message

                • 11 December 01:02, by Pakuai

                  want what is called "oil for food program" https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/impact-un-oil-food-scandal
                  http://www.un.org/Depts/oip/background/
                  https://www.globalpolicy.org/security-council/42265-oil-for-food-programme.html
                  When our lowly informed fools are told the truth, they won’t listen. But they will soon regret it after the reality our enemies often play against our country & our people set>>

                  repondre message

                  • 11 December 01:09, by Pakuai

                    in later. Even before our country’s independence, most our senior SPLM/A elders were advised not to agree with the US, the UK & their shifty allies renewal of the then United nations mission in Sudan (UNIMIS) to united nations mission in South Sudan (UNIMISS) because there was no need for it. But were sternly rebuked that we were just "little boys with some bad attitudes towards white people">>>

                    repondre message

                    • 11 December 01:16, by Pakuai

                      And now here we are! The US, the UK, their UN & their NGOS want to be our new masters (new colonizers) on the disguise of their damn ’UN, humanitarian aid, donations & human rights’ and our fools are not discerning this cheap & dirty intrigues. Can any really tell us. What country on earth have ever ever been developed by the US, the UK, France, their UN, their so-called israel & their sleazy NGOs

                      repondre message

                      • 11 December 01:22, by Pakuai

                        and their allies? No country. Some idiots would tell us that South Korea & Hong Kong have been developed by these vermin. Which is absolutely piece of rubbish. South Korea is just used as a showcase to play games with North Korea that doesn’t want the evil white Americans, English people & their allies evils in their country with their cheap & dirty intrigues. South Korea & North Korea are just>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 11 December 01:30, by Pakuai

                          the same people & in fact the US & her allies are main obstacle against peace with North Korea & South Korea people. And with the Hong Kong development??, my goodness!!, Does any of our lowly informed fools remember this slogan by our evil white Americans, English people and their allies during our negotiations with our cloned arab North Sudan in Machakos, Nairobi & Naivasha, Kenya from 1999-2005>

                          repondre message

                          • 11 December 01:37, by Pakuai

                            "one country, two systems"??? That South Sudan must be like ’Hong Kong & mainland China’ where the English merchants experimented their ’opium war trade’ from India, Burma (Mianma) until the Chinese of Cantonese became addicted to Opium drugs: https://www.britannica.com/topic/Opium-Wars
                            https://www.nam.ac.uk/explore/opium-war-1839-1842
                            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opium_Wars

                            repondre message

                            • 11 December 01:41, by Pakuai

                              19th century. The Chinese took back their Hong Kong in 1997 though. The English merchants are now screaming at the sidelines. But the evils are just wasting their damned times & the Chinese people times. The same English merchants & their evil white Americans, their gulf Arab states financiers, their evil juus (so-called israelis) attack dogs, their UN & their sleazy NGOs want our country & our>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 11 December 01:48, by Pakuai

                                people to addicted to their so-called "humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping & human rights business scams" something that is not going to happen under the sun in our country even in million years. Let me give some of our lowly informed idiots this facts. ’Liberia & Sierra Leone’ in West Africa have been looted dry for over 100 years by the US, the UK & their allies>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 11 December 01:53, by Pakuai

                                  but what did they gave the People of Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea or even our next door, Belgium Congo? Nothing, but to infect them with Ebola. My lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Watch out. The evil white Americans, English, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ financiers & some of their creepy allies in between>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 11 December 01:59, by Pakuai

                                    love affair with our country & our people has gone too far. And the evils are going to bombed out of our country & over our country pretty badly fellows. Who would want these vermin in their villages in our country fellows? No one. My lowly informed fools. That from the evils juus (so-called israelis) NEW WORLD ORDER government would span from ’Jerusalem to Tigris Rivers, to Euphrates Rivers>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 11 December 02:06, by Pakuai

                                      and right up to our Nilotic valleys & plains’ and that this so-called NEW WORLD ORDER UN government would be financed by the gulf Arab states, Wall Street, Rich criminals in Europe & around the world. And that this so-called UN NEW WORLD ORDER government would be heralded in by the MOST POWERFUL SOVEREIGNS of the US, the UK, France, their evil juus (so-called israel), their gulf Arab states allies

                                      repondre message

                                      • 11 December 02:12, by Pakuai

                                        and some of their evil allies in between. My lowly informed South Sudanese idiots fake empire fellows. Our Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe & other bunch losers have signed up our country & our people to this evil messianic empire. My lowly informed fools----false prophets. Riek Machar is a false prophet. Benjamin Natanyahu, Barack Obama>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 11 December 02:17, by Pakuai

                                          their Omar Hassan El Bashir, their gulf Arab states financiers’ sheiks, El Qada, Jesh El Islam, Muslim brotherhood, El Nustra, Boko Haram, El Shabab and even our so-called SPLM/A-IO are false prophets. Fellows. Once again. Watch out. The evils have step on the wrong people feet, us.

                                          repondre message

                                          • 11 December 02:23, by Pakuai

                                            The dirty game behind this ’cheap & dirty fraud’ is that North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Djibouti, Kenya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, so-called israel, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and other countries in the region would be made the central of trade by the criminals in Europe, America & their allies. And then African retches from West Africa, North Sudan, Darfur, Eritrea, Abesh (so-called ethiopia),>>>

                                            repondre message

                                            • 11 December 02:28, by Pakuai

                                              Kenya, Middle East and others would not be running to Europe to go & seek good lives in Europe or Americas. Has any South Sudanese crossed Libya to go to Europe by boats? Absolutely Not. But South Sudan & the South Sudanese people fools are the darlings of the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states financiers, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan>>>>

                                              repondre message

      • 11 December 02:27, by The Rhino

        Pakuai/Kuch,

        Bangi man! Why don’t you just stick and comment to the article ya jienge idiot?I bet your ’tayuk’ has been totally squashed by too much cow dung sniffing.Get this,your uncle Kiir is blatantly executing juvenile prisoners in Juba,believing he wouldn’t be uncovered, worthless! The world knows what is taking place inside South Sudan!

        repondre message

        • 11 December 02:34, by Pakuai

          The Rhino,
          Watch your language piece of trash. South Sudan is a Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan country. Why don’t you losers bring it on with your foreign masters if you damn can. Loser, Do you even know ’Katiba Rhino of Koryom division song’? We are going to bomb your masters to near extinction idiot if you don’t know. The owners have taken back their country>>>

          repondre message

          • 11 December 02:36, by Pakuai

            Every piece of trash always talk about Salva Kiir this & Dinkas/Jenges that. But the evils do not know who they are playing game with.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The influence of facetious leaders in South Sudan 2018-12-03 18:44:28 By Daniel Abushery Daniel It's like that old saying, "Everybody's talking about the weather, but nobody ever does anything about it:" Public consultation is essential and healthy where there are (...)

Will Khartoum peace agreement bring reform or maintain tyranny? 2018-12-01 05:41:01 By Duop Chak Wuol Known for operating with a vicious precision, his trademark is ruthlessness, and how he manoeuvres his political rivals is irrefutably effective. Salva Kiir, the man in (...)

US-Sudanese relations: moths to the fire 2018-11-25 11:07:23 By Muhammad Osman & Magdi el Gizouli The rapprochement between Sudan and the U.S. progresses with the pace of an anxious flirtation. Less than two years since it began in 2015, that (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.