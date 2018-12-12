Sudan govt objects meeting between African mediators opposition alliance



December 12, 2018 (ADDIS ABABA) - The Sudanese government has objected to a meeting between the African mediation and the opposition Sudan Call forces planned to be held on Wednesday, jeopardizing the consultations meetings for the amendment of the roadmap agreement.

The government and opposition groups are in Addis Ababa for meetings with the African Union High-Level Implementation Mechanism (AUHIP) after a proposal it had made last September to review a roadmap for an inclusive peace in Sudan.

However, the African Union mediators have failed on Tuesday to meet with the opposition Sudan Call because they asked to hold separate meetings with the Justice and Equality Movement, Sudan Liberation Movement- Minni Minnawi and National Umma Party.

They declined to meet with the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar saying they endorsed the SPLM-N al-Hilu, triggering the refusal of the other groups of the alliance to reject the proposal and requested one meeting with all the components of the opposition umbrella.

Following a meeting with the Sudan Call Secretary-General, the two sides agreed to hold a meeting on Wednesday with all the factions of the Sudan Call alliance.

Nonetheless, Sudan Tribune learnt on Wednesday morning that the meeting did not take place as scheduled due to pressures exerted on the AUHIP by the Sudanese government, according to sources close to the meeting.

"Sudanese government refuses the meeting with the Sudan Call groups pointing is a red line for their participation in the meeting," said a source close to the meeting from Addis Ababa.

The mediation invited all the groups of the Sudan Call to Addis Ababa, besides the SPLM-N al-Hilu which is not part of the alliance.

The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir launched last November an initiative to reunite the two factions of the SPLM-N.

With regard to the recent developments, it seems that his efforts have not borne fruit yet.

Also, the Sudanese government in the past said favourable for peace talks with the SPLM-N al-Hilu pointing they are in control of the armed fighters in the Nuba Mountains and the Blue. The SPLM- Agar also claims controlling areas in the Blue Nile State.

