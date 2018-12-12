Gbudue government and SPLA-IO celebrates Peace in Yambio

December 12, 2018 (YAMBIO) - Hundreds of citizens and the commanders of SPLA-IO based in Rirangu Payam Wednesday celebrate in Yambio the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement for the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

The peace celebration attracted many people who come to Yambio Freedom Squares where they met with the SPLA-IO fighters who took guns and entered the bush to fight the government forces Gbudue and Tombura states.

The ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAMM, in partnership with United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) facilitated the transportation of SPLA-IO from Rirangu to Yambio town to attend the celebration which is perceived as a confidence-building measure between the government and the former rebels.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor of Gbudue State Badagbu Daniel said that the peace agreement that was "signed in Khartoum and in Ethiopia and celebrated in Juba in now in Gbudue state for people to take into their homes and hearts".

Daniel added that people should embrace the peace and protect it in order to end the suffering of people of Gbudue state. The Government has embarked on resilience and recovery program aiming at helping the community to recover from the effect of war to enable them to develop themselves.

He welcomed the participation of SPLA-IO in the celebration and called to open all roads connecting to Gbudue state to allow free movement of people and goods.

Further, the governor warned the spoilers of peace and criminals who continue to commit crimes in the name of SPLA-IO that both the government and opposition shall together arrest anyone who has criminal activities in Gbudue state.

Meanwhile James Nando, an SPLA-IO commander assured that there would be no more gunshots again from their side and they would dedicate their time and efforts to implement the revitalized peace pact

He further declared open the roads in the SPLA-IO controlled-areas of Rirangu and Nadiangere and other places in Gbudue state and encouraged the farmers to go to their farms.

“Our coming today to celebrate the peace marks the end of the war in Gbudue state and people can now move to Rirangu and Nadiangere without any problem.”

Also, Mamedo Sabadari SPLA-IO commander in Rirangu area requested women and all those whom they have offended during the conflict to forgive them.

“when there is war it is the grass that suffers. I know women have suffered a lot during the fighting and me here today to request you to forgive us for what we have wrongly done to you. All you’re suffering has come to an end today,” Sabadari stated.

On behalf of the government army, the commander of the South Sudan People’s Defence Force, Division 6 said that the peace agreement that was signed is not for the soldiers but for the citizens and everyone should protect it.

He shaked hands with James Nando the commander of SPLA-IO to show a sign of unity and reconciliation to the people.

The chairperson of faith-based Council For Peace Bishop Edwardo Hiboro strongly urged the government and the SPLA-IO not to take guns again because war is not good. He advised the parties to solve problems through mediations by the church leaders and community leaders.

Bishop Hiboro called on stage SSPDF commander, SPLA-IO commanders, and representatives of stakeholders to pray on them and urged everyone to forgive and forget so that peace can prevail.

The UNMISS head of field Office in Western Equatoria region Christopher Murenga said UNMISS is committed to supporting the implementation of the peace agreement. He urged all parties to stick to terms and references of the revitalized deal and respect the cessation of hostility agreement to allow citizens to enjoy peace.

The former Commissioner of Nagero County in Tombura state Baliya Digido who had been kidnapped last year together with World Vision staff was seen among the group of SPLA-IO with high rank during the occasion.

