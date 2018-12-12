Sudan participates in meeting to form Red Sea, Gulf of Adan entity

December 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed on Wednesday has participated in a meeting of the foreign ministers of countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in Riyadh.

Saudi men rest along the beach overlooking the Red Sea - (Photo Reuters/Susan Baaghil)

Representatives from Egypt, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Jordan on Wednesday gathered in Riyadh to discuss a Saudi initiative to establish an entity of cooperation.

The meeting also discussed ways to boost trade and conserve the environment.

Speaking at the opening session, the Saudi Foreign Minister Adil Al-Jubeir said the proposed entity includes countries bordering the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

“Establishing an entity in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa would enable us to cooperate in economic, environmental and security matters,” he said

“The more cooperation and coordination that you have among the countries of this region, the less negative outside influence will be on this region," he added

It is noteworthy that Eritrea and Ethiopia were not present at the meeting.

(ST)