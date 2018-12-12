 
 
 
Thursday 13 December 2018

Sudan participates in meeting to form Red Sea, Gulf of Adan entity

December 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Sudan’s Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Ahmed on Wednesday has participated in a meeting of the foreign ministers of countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in Riyadh.

Saudi men rest along the beach overlooking the Red Sea - (Photo Reuters/Susan Baaghil)

Representatives from Egypt, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Jordan on Wednesday gathered in Riyadh to discuss a Saudi initiative to establish an entity of cooperation.

The meeting also discussed ways to boost trade and conserve the environment.

Speaking at the opening session, the Saudi Foreign Minister Adil Al-Jubeir said the proposed entity includes countries bordering the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

“Establishing an entity in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa would enable us to cooperate in economic, environmental and security matters,” he said

“The more cooperation and coordination that you have among the countries of this region, the less negative outside influence will be on this region," he added

It is noteworthy that Eritrea and Ethiopia were not present at the meeting.

(ST)

  • 13 December 03:29, by Pakuai

    Eritrea should have been in that shady alliance of Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Yemen, Egypt, North Sudan & Somalia. But with ethiopia it is ’a landlocked country’. I hope our lowly informed South Sudanese idiots would try to learn the dirty & sinister intrigues our enemies have been playing with our country & over our people all along. I have stated here time & time again that the US, the UK, France,>

    • 13 December 03:37, by Pakuai

      israel, all their gulf states of Saudi Arabia financiers, El Qaida, Muslim brotherhood, ISIS/L, El Nustra, Jesh Islam, Boko Haram, El Shabab & even our so-called SPLM/IO to some small extent have an alliance. But our lowly informed idiots politicians & a huge chunk of South Sudanese illiterate populace are always behind the curves of the Europeans, Americans & their Arabs Geo-political intrigues>>

      • 13 December 03:43, by Pakuai

        The Europeans countries of the UK, France, their mighty US, their israel attack dog & their gulf Arab states financiers want a reconquest of their so-called Sub-Saharan Africa countries backwater or slaves. And the evils in the devil infested Island of England often boast that whoever control the Nile, Valleys and plains controls the Africa>>>

        • 13 December 03:51, by Pakuai

          The French legions have never left their West African colonies. And that is why many West African countries are ripe with coups. Whoever want to a leader in West African countries and doesn’t ’kowtow Paris diktats’ is easily force out of power by French Legions. Case in point, Ivory coast in 2011>>>

          • 13 December 04:05, by Pakuai

            https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/apr/11/laurent-gbagbo-humiliating-fall
            https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/12/world/africa/12ivory.html
            The French legions went to war on behave of Mr. Alassane Ouattara. Next door to our country, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Mr. François Bozizé was ousted out of power in 2013 by French legions & replaced with>>>

            • 13 December 04:21, by Pakuai

              a Paris puppet/stooge Ms. Catherine Samba-Panza. And by the way, how is Central Africa republic (CAR) fairing now? You guess fellows. Comes the Chad, Mr. Idriss Déby has been in power since 1990 to date, but he ’sings & dances’ France (Paris) tunes and so the French legions don’t any business to oust him out of Power. By the way, Mr. Idriss Déby special envoy is the one being used by our enemies>>

              • 13 December 04:29, by Pakuai

                from the US, the UK, the AU, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between to play games with our country & our people. Some of South Sudanese with brains must be aware of this game; when Mr. Riek Machar staged a coup on the 15/12/2013 of the Nuers who were overwhelmingly in the SPLA after they were welcomed back from Khartoum in 2006 deserted the SPLA & joined their Riek>>>

                • 13 December 04:38, by Pakuai

                  Machar---their Ngundeng buong magician reincarnates & left the SPLA vulnerable. And when Mr. Salva Kiir government calls his Ugandan ally for help. Mr. Riek Machar, his sponsors from the US, the UK, their UN, their then UNIMISS prostitutes like Ms. Hilde Johnston, even some losers here in our Eastern IGAD scream at the top of their evils lungs that Uganda must withdraw her troops from South Sudan>

                  • 13 December 04:48, by Pakuai

                    and for those South Sudanese who like the ’truth and justice’. When Mr. Idriss Déby of Chad and Mr. Omar Hassan, Mr. Buhari of Nigeria ’were requested’ by their gulf Arab states of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain & others to ’send their mercenaries’ to go & help them in war in Yemen. The US, the UK, their UN, the AU, their so-called israel kept quiet. Can you fellows see?>>>

The influence of facetious leaders in South Sudan 2018-12-03

Will Khartoum peace agreement bring reform or maintain tyranny? 2018-12-01

US-Sudanese relations: moths to the fire 2018-11-25


MORE






