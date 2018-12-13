 
 
 
SSNMC’s Bakosoro denies plotting to cripple South Sudan Opposition Alliance

December 12, 2018 (JUBA) -The South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro denied plotting to weaken the South Sudan Opposition Alliance and called for the unity of the opposition alliance.

Western Bahr el Ghazal Governor, Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro, addresses the press at Yambio airstrip upon his arrival from Juba, South Sudan, 2 Nov. 2010 (ST)

The former governor of western Equatoria was reacting to a report on the recent crisis of the SSOA after the election of Peter Gatdet as new leader to replace Gabriel Changson on 30 November by Lam Akol, Chairman of National Democratic Movement (NDM) addressed to IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan and Troika Special Envoys for Sudan and South Sudan.

Bakosoro said the report entitled “Top Secret: The Crisis in SSOA” dated 6 December 2018 claims that he was part of a plot by the South Sudanese government to "emasculate SSOA".

the DDNMC leader denied that his prolonged stay in Juba after the national peace celebration of 31 October 2018 meant to plot against the alliance but he used it to engage and build, trust and confidence with the Government, community leaders.

"We believe that such trust building is a necessary factor to create a conducive atmosphere for the full implementation of the R-ARCSS".

Also, he denied claims that he was bribed by the government and "pressured by Juba" to order his representative to change position and shift their support to Gabriel Changson after electing Peter Gatdet on 30 November.

"We wish to make it absolutely clear that the decision of SSNMC not to support the rushed election of SSOA on 30 November 2018 is based on legitimate concerns regarding the legality of the election, the manner in which the election was conducted and the future of SSOA following that said election," he emphasized.

In addition, he called on the SSOA leader to meet as soon as possible to resolve
these concerns amicably.

"The unity of SSOA and determination to implement the R-ARCSS must be considered a top priority and not compromised," he said.

The election of the South Sudan United Movement (SSUM) leader Peter Gatdet on 30 November triggered a political crisis among the SSOA which was seen as the third political force to append its signature on the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September 2018.

On 4 December, a group led by the ousted leader Gabriel Changson announced that an agreement was reached to suspend Peter Gatdet’s election and vowed to work collectively and to settle their divergences within the shortest time possible.

But Peter Gatdet’s supporters maintained that SSUM leader was elected in "a transparent election took place in line with the SSOA Charter and Regulations under elaborate procedures agreed upon unanimously by all."

(ST)

  • 13 December 11:58, by James Bol Bol

    What will you gain if SSOA splits?
    It is your role to guides and follow the charter and regulations that governance your Opposition Alliance.

    We south sudanese are tired of interference of individual interests that divides people in any institutions.

    I challenge you to abide to your charter and obey the peace as south sudanese who strives for long for peace.

