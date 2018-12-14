 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 14 December 2018

U.S. will not provide money to South Sudan’s "bankrupt leaders": Bolton

National security adviser John Bolton unveils the Trump administration's Africa Strategy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Photo AP)
December 13, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - John Bolton, U.S. National Security Advisor, Thursday, said his administration is now reviewing its assistance to South Sudan to prevent " bankrupt leaders" from continuing to commit violence.

Bolton made his remarks on South Sudan’s officials during a speech at the Heritage Foundation unveiling the Trump Administration’s New Africa Strategy, which the U.S President approved on Wednesday.

The United States is now reviewing its assistance to South Sudan to ensure that our aid does not prolong the conflict or facilitate predatory behaviour," Bolton said.

"We will not provide loans or more American resource to a South Sudanese government led by the same morally bankrupt leaders to perpetrate horrific violence and make human suffering in South Sudan," he stressed.

The United States, under the ear of President Obama, stopped its unconditional support to South Sudan which was presented in the past as a success of the American diplomacy to achieve peace in the world.

But Trump Administration is openly more critical of the South Sudanese leadership. It, also, pushed to impose targeted sanctions and imposing weapons embargo by the UN Security Council.

During his speech, Bolton cited South Sudan first when he spoke about terrorism and violent conflicts across African which are among these threats that his administration defines as a top priority in its new strategy for Africa.

"The continuing threats of terrorism and conflicts puts Americans life at risks and drains vital America resources," he stressed.

After what, he pointed out to South Sudan as a country where American resource did not help to stop violence or led to establish a stable and transparent governance or development in the region.

"Between 2014-2018, the US provided approximately 3.76 billion dollars in humanitarian aid to South Sudan and refugees in neighbouring countries," he said.

Washington in February 2018 established a weapons embargo on South Sudan and imposed targeted sanctions on several South Sudanese officials from the government and the rebel groups.

On 8 May 2018, Washington announced a comprehensive review of its assistance to the troubled country after denouncing the "inability and unwillingness" of South Sudanese leaders to end the armed conflict.

Juba, at the time, said such "negative" announcement embolden the opposition to obstruct regional efforts to end the civil war.

Bolton in his speech disclosed that his administration plans to counter the Chinese and Russian economic and political expanding influence in Africa, saying they have "predatory practices” that threaten Washington’s strategic, military and economic interests.

(ST)

  • 14 December 12:51, by Eastern

    Okay. Now let’s see how the morons in the IGAD will trudge on with their AFRICAN PROBLEMS REQUIRE AFRICAN SOLUTION Tomfoolery.....China and Russia which don’t ask real questions should come handy footing the bill of R-ARCSS implementation...!

    repondre message

    • 14 December 13:05, by jubaone

      Eastern
      1. It was these short-legged chinese "ducks" that provided Bashir will weapons to kill our people. Now they turn around to play the "good and humble Pekinger wizards.
      2. The Russian communists consistently vetoed against all initiatives at the UN security council that supported the SPLA/M during the struggle. Now again these "Vodka drinkers" want a foothold in SS.

      repondre message

      • 14 December 13:08, by jubaone

        Was it not nyagat Taban who ridiculed US about getting chinese support? Was it not nyagat Ezekiel Lol who talked about a booming economy? Let the pekinger ducks give them some "yuan" or they sale the million barrels of crude oil already in the jellaba deports in Port Sudan. Great! the US should NOT even waste time with R-ARCISS.

        repondre message

        • 14 December 13:13, by jubaone

          Those IGAD countries that supported R-ARCISS must have known that peace costs money, peace is NOT free. How can the US give money to a bloated gov. with 5VPs, over 550 MPs, 32 states, an army of 1m with over 200,000 bush generals? 90% of these soldiers must now be demobilized and taught to "farm" and start living decent lives. These generals must sell their cows to finance peace. PERIOD

          repondre message

          • 14 December 13:20, by jubaone

            I dont know why the US finds it difficult to counter communist influence in SS. Just a handful of "stingers" from old weapon caches or leftovers from the mujahedeen war in Afghanistan in the 80s, some good "military hardware" and the job is well done. I think NAS/PDM/SSNMC/UDRA and the rest holdout groups can do the "job" pretty fast. They just have to give it a thought.

            repondre message

            • 14 December 15:37, by The Rhino

              Eastern,Jubaone,

              This is some good stuff.The US government is consecutively picking up speed in hitting the right tones against the greedy morons in Juba.It can only get better from here.This is appropriate...NO money to Kiir or his cronies.Let them sell their cows, oil or whatever to fund their peace.Fact is,China and Russia have always acted against the people of South Sudan.During the long....

              repondre message

              • 14 December 15:43, by The Rhino

                Eastern,Jubaone,

                ...struggle,these two countries massively supplied Khartoum regime with bombers and AK47s to murder innocent people.They’ve vetoed(at the UN) every positive resolution which could’ve minimized or halted the sufferings during tough times.China and Russia never gave deprived South Sudanese sanctuary in the dark hours of war, therefore they’ve no business in South Sudan,today or....

                repondre message

                • 14 December 15:49, by The Rhino

                  Eastern,Jubaone,

                  ...tomorrow.For IGAD,this useless drought company needs to worry much about climate change in east Africa and elsewhere.The member states of IGAD directly contributed to the mess in South Sudan by keeping the rotten jienge government in place.So,NAS/PDM should stay firm as always and keep their positions tight and never loose sight of their rusty guns.

                  repondre message

  • 14 December 14:19, by Kenyang ll

    Jubaone,
    Let put our hopelessness and stupidity aside. Useless and coward rebels NAS can get all kind of weapon but will never capture and maintain one strategic town. IT’S PEOPLE WHO FIGHT NOT WEAPON.

    repondre message

  • 14 December 15:20, by James Bol Bol

    Why is that Financial assistance through humanitarian aid is cut now after signing of the peace?
    South sudanese are really concerned with peace at home, but if some of our friends do creates some obstacles to try to destroy our peace that we are in, even God will not accept your action to happen against us.

    Before war broke out in 2013, there were no IDPs and yes south sudanese get few humanit

    repondre message

    • 14 December 16:40, by Eastern

      James Bol Bol,

      Don’t involve God in this! The regime in Juba has to show cause. Appending signatures on some shoddy peace agreement is in itself not peace. The other time, Ezekial Lol’s very loose tongue bellowed out that the Economy of South Sudan is booming! 550 MPigs, 5 deputies to Kiir. Alas!

      repondre message

      • 14 December 18:08, by Joseph Canada

        My friend God has nothing to do with this. Its the greatest job of the Tribal leadership lead by a tribesmen whose JCE were his deciding members. Now you can taste the fruits of illiteracy!!! They said they were blessed and calling themselves young Tycoons in other countries. Let’s see how this will go.

        repondre message

      • 14 December 18:09, by Joseph Canada

        My friend God has nothing to do with this. Its the greatest job of the Tribal leadership lead by a tribesmen whose JCE were his deciding members. Now you can taste the fruits of illiteracy!!! They said they were blessed and calling themselves young Tycoons in other countries. Let’s see how this will go.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

