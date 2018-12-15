 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 15 December 2018

Machar calls on South Sudanese to reconcile and build one nation

SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar speaks at the peace celebration day in Juba on 31 October 2018 (AP Photo).

December 15, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar called on South Sudanese to start the reconciliation process in the country saying it is the first step towards building a democratic and prosperous nation.

Machar renewed his call for national reconciliation in a statement issued on the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of Juba massacre on December 15, 2013, where thousands of civilians were killed in Juba following clashes between military elements supporting President Salva Kiir and other supporting his Vice-President Machar.

"The SPLM/SPLA (IO) call s upon our people to start the process of reconciliation among themselves so that they can live in peace and harmony as one people in one nation with one social contract that shall l lead us all to build a democratic, federal and prosperous state," he said.

He further said people should now embrace the revitalized peace agreement stressing it is different from the August 2015 Agreement because it translates their will.

"It is apparent that R-ARCSS will be implemented because you the people of South Sudan have embraced it. In 2015-2016 you were not given an opportunity to express your joy about the agreement. The R-ARCSS belongs to you the people and you demonstrated this by the turn out during the celebration of the 31"October 2018 organized by President Salva Kiir and the TGONU," he said.

Machar further underscored that justice will be done once the transitional justice institutions are established as provided in the revitalized peace agreement.

"The victims who have lost their loved ones, or property shall get redressed. Indeed impunity and lawlessness shall become a practice of past and the rule of law shall prevail," he reassured.

(ST)

  15 December 08:56, by Eastern

    Dr. Machar can say anything good so that he doesn’t have another July 2016 experience. The flight to DR Congo, extraction by UN and eventual confinement is dehumanising to say the least. Yes, Riaka is now calling for reconcilliation. He tried that in Bor, Emmanuel Jenge Church in Juba and now nationally.....

    repondre message

  15 December 10:41, by saadatrent

    15 December 11:25, by Malakal county Simon

      R.I.P victims of December 15/12/2013... Your soul’s will never rest in vain!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



