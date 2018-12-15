SPLM-N al-Hilu says peace in Sudan requires new basis



December 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu reiterated its rejection of the Roadmap Agreement and called for a new basis for peace in Sudan.

The armed group which fight the Sudanese army in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states was in Addis Ababa on the invitation of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for consultations on a roadmap it brokered between the government and the opposition groups in 2016.

The AUHIP mediators say there is a need to update the roadmap to fit with the political developments that occurred during the past two years.

But, the SPLM-N al-Hilu, which emerged after a split over the negotiating position of its former secretary general and chief negotiator, said this document is no longer valid as a framework for negotiations.

"Our delegation reiterated the declared position of the SPLM on the roadmap, that this roadmap is obsolete, out of date and events. It can no longer serve as a reference and basis for any negotiation to solve Sudan’s problem".

"Therefore, the SPLM calls for the adoption of new arrangements," further said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday.

However, the rebel delegation led by the deputy chairman Joseph Teka said they agreed with the mediation to continue bilateral consultations pending the conclusion of common understandings that could be the basis for any future negotiations.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu proposes to start talks with the political issues and to move to security and humanitarian files once an agreement is reached by the parties over the political agenda.

The roadmap agreement provides to begin the negotiations with the humanitarian cessation of hostilities and to start the talks on substantive issues once the trust-building measures are agreed.

Regarding the other delegation of the government and the Sudan Call opposition alliance, the SPLM-N al-Hilu underscored they did not meet any of the other signatories of the roadmap present in Addis Ababa for the same consultations.

The mediation in a separate statement issued on Thursday said the SPLM-N al-Hilu told the AUHIP they want to "continue to have separate discussions with the Panel in preparation for negotiations with the Government".

(ST)