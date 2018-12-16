Juba Massacre: South Sudan holdout alliance pledges to bring justice for victims



December 15, 2018 (JUBA) - the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) vowed on Saturday to achieve justice for the victims of the targeted killing of civilians in Juba by the government forces on tribal lines.

In a statement on the fifth commemoration of the fifth anniversary of Juba Massacre of December 2013, the SSNDA said the families of the victims have not seen justice or accountability against the perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in our country.

"Therefore, SSNDA would like to assure the families of the victims and the entire South Sudanese people that it would leave no stone unturned until all the perpetrators are held accountable and brought to book. Justice delayed is justice denied," said the alliance spokesperson Kwaje Lasu in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Kawaje stressed that they rejected to sign the revitalized peace agreement because it does not address the root causes of the conflict nor does it ensure accountability.

He further said the non-signatories will continue to work with other opposition groups, the region, the Troika and "all the peace-loving people" in the work to achieve a just and lasting peace in South Sudan.

The SSNDA this week disclosed they held a meeting with the IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais how asked them to explain their grievances and reasons that led them to decline to sign the peace pact of 12 September 2018.

The alliance said they would provide him with a position paper that may lead to further discussions with the government and the other peace signatories.

(ST)