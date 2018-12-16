South Sudanese splinter faction joins Changson’s FDP



December 16, 2018 (JUBA) - Six former members of the SPLM-IO have joined the Federal Democratic Party/South Sudan Armed Forces (FDP/SSAF) under the leadership of Gabriel Changson Chang, said a joint statement released on Sunday.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Amb. Kang G. Kang, Brig Gen Lony Reath Duol, Gen Kok Yien Ding, Col Thonk Peter Puot, Col Char Onuer and Maj Sisto Darteyo Ladu announced their decision to join the FDP.

"We took this decision after serious deliberations among ourselves and a serious consultation with the leadership of FDP/SSAF," said the signatories of the statement who added they have 40 officers and over 300 soldiers under their command.

Reached by telephone, Kang confirmed to Sudan Tribune the statement, adding they had been part of the SPLM-IO.

The signatories described Changson as a wise and humble leader adding these are the qualities South Sudan needs to avoid disintegration and anarchy.

"We are therefore convinced that under such leader, our country can hope to find a lasting peace and social harmony which have been eluding up to now," said the statement.

(ST)