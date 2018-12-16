 
 
 
South Sudanese splinter faction joins Changson’s FDP

SPLM-IO defectors pose with FDP leader Changson on 16 Dec 2018 (ST photo)
December 16, 2018 (JUBA) - Six former members of the SPLM-IO have joined the Federal Democratic Party/South Sudan Armed Forces (FDP/SSAF) under the leadership of Gabriel Changson Chang, said a joint statement released on Sunday.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Amb. Kang G. Kang, Brig Gen Lony Reath Duol, Gen Kok Yien Ding, Col Thonk Peter Puot, Col Char Onuer and Maj Sisto Darteyo Ladu announced their decision to join the FDP.

"We took this decision after serious deliberations among ourselves and a serious consultation with the leadership of FDP/SSAF," said the signatories of the statement who added they have 40 officers and over 300 soldiers under their command.

Reached by telephone, Kang confirmed to Sudan Tribune the statement, adding they had been part of the SPLM-IO.

The signatories described Changson as a wise and humble leader adding these are the qualities South Sudan needs to avoid disintegration and anarchy.

"We are therefore convinced that under such leader, our country can hope to find a lasting peace and social harmony which have been eluding up to now," said the statement.

(ST)

  • 16 December 23:28, by jubaone

    Attracted by the smell of power, political flies are decamping for fortunes. Losers and good-for-nothing scammers are trying to crawl their way to political epics. Worthless miscreants and drought dogs.

    repondre message

    • 17 December 02:59, by One people

      Who is this juba one luti, and what is he doing here in this website instead of him being in the jungle with AK-47 to look for jinge since he likes to drink the most good and clean blood that jinge has. Ya katal ya luti inta ya kalb

      repondre message

  • 17 December 02:26, by Marco A. Wek

    It is only in South Sudan that a group of 40 officers command 300 soldiers. All lives that are lost in South Sudan are taken so that those power hungry ones could get positions. What a mercy?

    repondre message

    • 17 December 04:12, by Pakuai

      There we go! Bunch of usual illiterates giving themselves inflated ranks (muoc rot du gaar) and they will come and complain about development not reaching villages when all the money for developments would be spent on their salaries. The madness in South Sudan is quite staggering.

      repondre message

  • 17 December 05:19, by Games

    Very stranges for 40 Officers to commands about 300 army. Its only in South Sudan where such things are happening.

    repondre message

