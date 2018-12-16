 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 17 December 2018

Sudanese president makes surprise visit to Syria

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President-Assad receives President al-Bashir at Damascus Airport on 16 December 2018 (Photo Sana)
December 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir paid a surprise visit to Damascus on Sunday, expressing readiness to improve bilateral relation with the isolated Arab country.

The one-day visit was the first since the imposition of Arab sanctions against Damascus as a result of the repressive campaign of the Syrian uprising against the al-Assad regime started in March 2011.

Al-Bashir is the first Arab leader to visit Syria since the start of the Syrian crisis in March 2011.

"President al-Assad and President al-Bashir affirmed that the circumstances and crises experienced by many Arab countries require new approaches for Arab action based on respecting the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs," said a statement released by the Sudanese and Syrian official news agencies.

The statement further said that these approaches, "should improve inter-Arab relations and serve the interests of the Arab people".

The visiting president voiced hope that Syria will recover soon, and that its people will be able to decide on the country’s future themselves without any foreign interference. Also, he stressed that Sudan supports Syria and its security, and is prepared to provide all that it could to support Syria’s territorial integrity.

The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011 in response to the Syrian government’s violent attacks on pro-democracy protests.

However, Khartoum refused to follow several Arab countries and sever ties with Damascus despite the crackdown on the Syrian Islamist groups.

The Sudanese Ambassador in Damascus Khalid Mohamed Ahmed Ali was at the airport with President al-Assad to receive al-Bashir.

For his part, al-Assad thanked al-Bashir for his visit and stressed that it constitutes a strong impetus to reactivate relations between the two countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The AUHIP needs to revisit its modus operandi 2018-12-15 19:00:42 By Gibril Ibrahim The latest round of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP)’s consultations with Sudanese parties in Addis Ababa (December 9 -13) ended in failure for reasons (...)

The influence of facetious leaders in South Sudan 2018-12-03 18:44:28 By Daniel Abushery Daniel It's like that old saying, "Everybody's talking about the weather, but nobody ever does anything about it:" Public consultation is essential and healthy where there are (...)

Will Khartoum peace agreement bring reform or maintain tyranny? 2018-12-01 05:41:01 By Duop Chak Wuol Known for operating with a vicious precision, his trademark is ruthlessness, and how he manoeuvres his political rivals is irrefutably effective. Salva Kiir, the man in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.