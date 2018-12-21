 
 
 
Implementation of solid security arrangements in S. Sudan requires more time: SPLA-IO

SPLA-IO Chairperson of National Committee for Defence and Security Cde Angelina Teny speaks to the media in Juba on 20 Dec 2018 (ST Photo)
December 21, 2018 (JUBA) - The SPLA-IO confirmed that its pre-transitional security team is in Juba to discuss the behind schedule implementation process calling to be given more time to build a solid peace foundation.

SPLA-IO Deputy Chief of General Staff Lt Gen James Koang Cbuol Ranley, SPLA-IO Chairperson of National Committee for Defence and Security Cde Angelina Teny, SPLA-IO Deputy Chief of General Staff for Training Lt Gen Wesley Welebe Samson, Maj Gen Gatkor Gatluak Koryom arrived in Juba on Thursday.

The four leading SPLA-IO members will take part in the meetings of the Joint Defence Board (JDB), Strategic Defence and Security Review Board (SDSRB), Joint Transitional Security Committee (JTSC), and Area Joint Military Ceasefire Committees (JMCC).

In a statement announcing arrival their delegation to Juba on Friday, the SPLA-IO Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel said they are aware of the dissatisfaction of South Sudanese and international community on the delay in the implementation of the peace pact particularly the security arrangements.

"We know we are behind schedule in the implementation process of the security arrangements; however. what is important is not the timeline but the need to move forward doing what is rightly required of us as peace partners," he said.

"The security arrangement is the foundation of the peace agreement and should, therefore, be strong enough to support the Peace itself," he emphasized.

UN officials say the peace partners made little progress on the security arrangements, pointing that the discussions are mainly focusing on troops cantonment, their sustainment and the subsequent reintegration.

During the peace process, several observers warned that the security arrangements were flawed and would be difficult to implement.

The head of UN peacekeeping department Jean Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council this week that they should adopt a more holistic approach to security sector reform and focus on the requirements for a national army.

Lacroix stressed that there is a to agree on a comprehensive agreement on the security sector and on the establishment of transitional security arrangements.

"This is necessary to build confidence among the parties and ensure the return and permanent presence of all the opposition in Juba" by the end of May before the end of the pretransitional period in May 2019.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

