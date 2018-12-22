 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 22 December 2018

South Sudan’s President Kiir, SPLA-IO Teny discuss peace implementation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


December 21, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir Friday discussed peace implementation with Angelina Teny SPLA-IO Chairperson of National Committee for Defence and Security who is in Juba for the meetings of the security arrangements committee.

The meeting, which is part of the trust-building campaign that South Sudanese peace partners agreed to send to the public during the pre-transitional period to encourage national reconciliation, was attended by Presidential Adviser for Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak and the other SPLA-IO senior military who will participate in the meeting.

In statements to the press after the meeting, Tut Gatluak praised the spirit of cooperation between the joint security arrangements committees, noting the presence of Angelina Teny in Juba, shows the interest of the SPLM-IO to implement the peace agreement in the country.

For her part, Teny said they briefed President Kiir on the implementation of the security arrangements and that the committees are working with "a spirit of cooperation as the sons and daughters of the country and not as parties to the conflict".

She further pointed to the delay in the implementation of security arrangements saying the parties are facing some logistical challenges in the implementation process due to the lack of financial resources.

However, Angelina stressed the commitment of all parties to implement the peace agreement in letter and spirit despite the refusal of the international community to support the peace agreement in the country.

The SPLA-IO military spokesperson issued a statement on Friday saying they are aware of international doubts on the revitalized peace agreement and urged them to " avoid working against the peace in favour of an insurgent to destabilize the country again".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 December 05:50, by Malakal county Simon

    The presents of SPLM_IO top military leadership along with Angelina Teny, it’s clear demonstrations of SPLM_IO to the people’s of South Sudan that they’re for peace and not for war!!

    repondre message

    • 22 December 05:52, by Malakal county Simon

      Cont...

      VIVA South Sudan!!
      VIVA SPLM_IO for Peace!!
      VIVA Dr Machar!!

      repondre message

      • 22 December 08:01, by Mayendit

        Malakal County Simon
        Forget that slogan which driving people back to war. Just look the way general Taban Deng Gai handle his leadership since he took VP, to this moment, there has no problem at all with the president and this is kind of leadership needed and not too radical like Riek Machar. Gai has the point to say look, I get along with president since 2016. He gains credit for honesty on that.

        repondre message

    • 22 December 06:26, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Riek Machar Cairman os SPLM/A IO and Wife Anjelina Chief iof defence and security??? Bedroom affair wala what? South Sudan reduced to that degree of corruption!!

      repondre message

      • 22 December 08:14, by Mayendit

        Jur-Likang
        You seem to ran away from the SPLM IO led by Riek Machar while, you have been supporting for so long? You guys can see the SPLM/SPLA movement was became a family business otherwise, the position of militias defense and its security position would have not giving to his wife while, there were many ranking qualified Military to do job. Riek doesn’t trust his own Nuer people leave other.

        repondre message

    • 22 December 06:26, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Riek Machar Cairman os SPLM/A IO and Wife Anjelina Chief iof defence and security??? Bedroom affair wala what? South Sudan reduced to that degree of corruption!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The AUHIP needs to revisit its modus operandi 2018-12-15 19:00:42 By Gibril Ibrahim The latest round of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP)’s consultations with Sudanese parties in Addis Ababa (December 9 -13) ended in failure for reasons (...)

The influence of facetious leaders in South Sudan 2018-12-03 18:44:28 By Daniel Abushery Daniel It's like that old saying, "Everybody's talking about the weather, but nobody ever does anything about it:" Public consultation is essential and healthy where there are (...)

Will Khartoum peace agreement bring reform or maintain tyranny? 2018-12-01 05:41:01 By Duop Chak Wuol Known for operating with a vicious precision, his trademark is ruthlessness, and how he manoeuvres his political rivals is irrefutably effective. Salva Kiir, the man in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)

Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.