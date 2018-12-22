South Sudan’s President Kiir, SPLA-IO Teny discuss peace implementation



December 21, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir Friday discussed peace implementation with Angelina Teny SPLA-IO Chairperson of National Committee for Defence and Security who is in Juba for the meetings of the security arrangements committee.

The meeting, which is part of the trust-building campaign that South Sudanese peace partners agreed to send to the public during the pre-transitional period to encourage national reconciliation, was attended by Presidential Adviser for Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak and the other SPLA-IO senior military who will participate in the meeting.

In statements to the press after the meeting, Tut Gatluak praised the spirit of cooperation between the joint security arrangements committees, noting the presence of Angelina Teny in Juba, shows the interest of the SPLM-IO to implement the peace agreement in the country.

For her part, Teny said they briefed President Kiir on the implementation of the security arrangements and that the committees are working with "a spirit of cooperation as the sons and daughters of the country and not as parties to the conflict".

She further pointed to the delay in the implementation of security arrangements saying the parties are facing some logistical challenges in the implementation process due to the lack of financial resources.

However, Angelina stressed the commitment of all parties to implement the peace agreement in letter and spirit despite the refusal of the international community to support the peace agreement in the country.

The SPLA-IO military spokesperson issued a statement on Friday saying they are aware of international doubts on the revitalized peace agreement and urged them to " avoid working against the peace in favour of an insurgent to destabilize the country again".

