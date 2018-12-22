MSF workers blocked from leaving South Sudan



December 22, 2018 (JUBA) - In a new development in the investigation of the sexual assaults in Northern Liech State, South Sudanese government has ordered to bar the members of Médecins Sans Fronières (MSF) who unveiled the rape from leaving the country.

On Thursday, Gender, Child and Social Welfare Minister Awut Deng Achuil informed President Salva Kiir that the 157 cases of rape outside Bentiu reported on 30 November by MSF Holland are "unfounded and baseless".

The minister further said that the group which provided medical treatment to the victims refused to hand over the details they collected on the sexual abuse.

Speaking after the weekly cabinet meeting, Information Minister and Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei stated that President ordered a new investigation and it was decided that MSF team members should remain in the country until the end of the probe.

"These are directives given to the governor of the Northern Liench State and to the security apparatus there because some of them might want to go on Christmas," Makuei added.

The minister said that MSF worker who drafted the report left the country stressing they want everyone involved the report be back to get all the truth about this report.

UNMISS and other UN agencies as well as the ceasefire body CTSAMVM sent investigation teams to Bentiu.

UN Security Council released a statement condemning the rape and called on the South Sudanese to investigate the attacks and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Security Council reiterated its willingness to impose targeted sanctions against individuals or responsible for actions or policies that threaten the peace, security or stability of South Sudan including targeting of civilians, through the commission of acts of violence, including killing, torture or rape or other sexual violence.

(ST)