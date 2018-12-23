Al-Mahdi calls on Sudanese regime accept peaceful transfer of power

December 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The leader of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) Sadiq al-Mahdi Saturday called on the Sudanese regime to accept the peaceful transfer of power or to engage in a losing battle with the Sudanese people.

Sadiq al-Mahdi speaks to France 24 on 15 March 2018 (ST photo)

Al-Mahdi who is also the leader of the opposition Sudan Call alliance returned to Khartoum on 19 December ending a ten-month self-imposed exile outside the country.

Speaking in his first press conference which coincided with the continued protests in the country, al-Mahdi said pointed that over 22 people have been killed in the last three days of peaceful protests against the rising bread prices.

He further stressed their support for the peaceful demonstration rejecting the injustice and the failure of the regime. Also, he condemned the armed repression and called on the regular forces to abstain from oppressing the "hungry and oppressed" people.

"We reiterate that the ruling regime has two options either to respond to popular demand and to agree to a peaceful transfer of power or to reject it and that opens the door to the confrontation between the regime and the people," he said.

"It will be a losing confrontation for the regime, as it will increase its failures and closes its horizons," he stressed.

The opposition leader has always said he was against the use of violence pointing that it might lead to a chaotic situation in the country pointing to what happens in Libya, Syria and Yemen when the regime resisted the popular protests.

For its part, the holdout Sudan Liberation Movement-Abel Wahid al-Nur dismissed statements by the head of the security and intelligence apparatus Salah Gosh that 280 Israeli-recruited members of the rebel group regained the country recently to carry out sabotage activities.

Salah Gosh knows before others that his statements are just lies to justify the failure of his regime and distract attention from the real crisis and the long queues for bread, gasoline or banknote," said the SLM-AW spokesperson.

