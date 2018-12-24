 
 
 
Monday 24 December 2018

Sudan summons Kuwaiti ambassador over travel advisory

December 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister on Sunday has summoned the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Khartoum Bassam Mohammed Al-Qabandi to protest against the embassy’s call on Kuwaiti citizens to leave Sudan for their safety.

Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

Since Wednesday, different Sudanese cities witnessed spontaneous demonstrations across the country denouncing the price hikes and demanding removal of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

Several protesters were killed and dozens injured by the riot police and the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

In a statement issued on Saturday, Kuwait’s embassy in Khartoum urged Kuwaitis currently in Sudan to leave the country for their safety.

It also demanded its nationals to abstain from travelling to the East African nation at this time.

In a press release received by Sudan Tribune on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Babiker al-Siddig said Under-Secretary Yasser Khidir has summoned Al-Qabandi against the backdrop of urging Kuwaiti nationals to leave Sudan.

“The Kuwaiti Ambassador explained that the action was not meant to reflect any political dimensions or to indicate that the situation in Sudan is not safe” read the press release

According to the press release, Al-Qabandi pointed that they sought to warn some Kuwaiti citizens who come to Sudan to perform charity work or hunting without the knowledge of the embassy of the ongoing protests in some states so as not to endanger their lives.

It is noteworthy that a number of countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Malaysia have warned their citizens of approaching protests’ sites and take precautions across Sudan.

(ST)

