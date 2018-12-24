 
 
 
Sudan’s trade unions call for march to Presidential Palace

People demonstrate in Atbara streets to protest bread shortages on 19 December 2018 ST Photo

December 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The umbrella organization of the independent professional unions, Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) said its members would march Tuesday to the Presidential Palace to demand President Omer al-Bashir to step down amid large support from opposition forces.

In a statement Monday, the SPA said it is planning a peaceful rally to the Presidential Palace to submit a memorandum demanding the Sudanese regime to give up the political and executive power to the Sudanese people.

The SPA urged its base to participate in the rally which would start at 1:00 pm (local time) in Abu Jinzeer squire in downtown Khartoum and would march to the Presidential Palace to hand over the memo.

Meanwhile, the SPA call was met with large support from the opposition forces who called upon its cadres to participate in the rally and warned the security against targeting the protestors.

In a joint statement seen by Sudan Tribune, the opposition alliances National Consensus Forces (NCF) and the Sudan Call have expressed support to the rally calling on the Sudanese people to participate in it.

Also, the Sudan People Liberation Movement/North led by Malik Agar and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) have shown similar support to the rally, saying history would be made on Tuesday.

Since last week, different Sudanese cities witnessed spontaneous demonstrations across the country denouncing the price hikes and demanding removal of the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

Several protesters were killed and dozens injured by the riot police and the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

(ST)

