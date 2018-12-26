CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation

26th December, 2018.

South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong and not fragile entity for genuine implementation of the signed Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan? Community Empowerment for Progress Organization is closely watching the leadership friction among SSOA members; the fear is now, the friction is turning SSOA to be a fragile entity and losing public positive opinion for influencing implementation of R-ARCSS.

Mr. Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of CEPO said SSOA leadership friction is a clearly demonstration to our citizens that South Sudanese political elites have political problem for ownership of political leadership. Further, this tells us (citizens), that political leadership among the political elites is valued as control of political power for easier access to public resources than the notion of “being an opportunity for improving deliverance of social services to citizens”.

Therefore because of the wrong concept on political power, any political elite wants to be a leader at same time. The situation SSOA is facing now is displaying to us the possible risk for political democratic transformation in 2022 by the end of the peace agreement, where national general elections will be conduct.

For political settlement, it is essential to get committed to democratic and peaceful transfer of power. This means the initiation of power transfer should be democratic and the process for transferring power should be democratic. T

"The culture of political splits among the history of South Sudanese political elites is hazardous. SSOA internal leadership friction is telling us that recycling of political elites in South Sudan is no longer healthy and beneficial for growth of democratic transformation," Mr. Yakani stressed.

CEPO is calling upon SSOA members to sort out their internal political difference in democratic manner because we are afraid that their internal leadership frication can offer any risk for smooth implementation of the signed peace agreement.

