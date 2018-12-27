 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 27 December 2018

Sudan’s PCP calls to hold accountable responsible for killing of protesters

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

protesters in Khartoum streets chanting slogans hostile to President Omer al-Bashir's regime on 25 December 2018 (ST photo)
December 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A leading member of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) has called to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the killing of demonstrators during recent protests in Sudan.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, the PCP Political Official Idriss Suleiman called on the government carry out an urgent investigation into the killing of peaceful demonstrators, and to punish the perpetrators. Further, he called for the release of protesters detained following these demonstrations.

The Islamist party which is part of the government of President Omer al-Bashir said in a separate statement that 17 demonstrators were killed and 88 others were injured. It also said the number of the protesters arrested on Tuesday reached 519 people, most of them were later released.

Until now, the number of people killed during the nationwide protests is still not clear.

The government officials say eight people have been killed, while the leader of the National Umma Party Sadiq al-Mahdi said on Saturday they had counted 22 people in separate cities. For its part, Amnesty International in its latest report on Tuesday said that 37 demonstrators were killed by security forces.

Suleiman further urged the government to ensure freedoms and the "right of peaceful expression" in the country.

It worth mentioning that the PCP leadership is under growing pressures of the party’s youth who once again on Wednesday called for an immediate end to participation in the government at all levels.

In a related development, the Sudanese parliament on Wednesday decided to summon the Minister of the Interior in an emergency session to discuss the unrest and the violent crackdown of demonstrators.

The Speaker of the National Council, Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, took the decision in response to a request by the independent MP Mohamed Taher Assil who denounced the shooting of protesters.

Last October, Amnesty International recalled that the Sudanese authorities are yet to bring to justice a single person for the killing of at least 185 people who were shot by the Sudanese security agents during the September 2013 protests.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Idriss Hassan: “The man, whom we did not believe” 2018-12-27 12:04:59 By Mohamed Elshabik One of Sudan’s most distinguished figures in investigative journalism, Sudanese veteran journalist, Idriss Hassan (1937-2018), died Sunday 16 December in Khartoum at the age (...)

Sudan’s traitors, saboteurs and masakeen 2018-12-27 05:52:11 By Magdi El Gizouli Yesterday, 25 December, downtown Khartoum was the scene of a large-scale protest against the rule of President Bashir. The protest was called for by the recently established (...)

The Sudanese popular uprising is inevitably victorious 2018-12-26 08:09:37 By Mahmoud A Suleiman The uprising of the people of Sudan this time has coincided with the events of the declaration of independence of Sudan from within the parliament and the annual Martyrs' (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


CEPO: South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Stop politics of split and focus on R-ARCSS implementation 2018-12-26 09:53:29 26th December, 2018. South Sudan Opposition Alliance internal leadership change frication is disturbing and demoralizing public opinion. The big question CEPO is raising, will SSOA be a strong (...)

Progress observed at end of second month of R-ARCSS implementation 2018-10-22 06:44:02 Press Release 21 October 2018 South Sudanese government released 24 detainees in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) (...)

4th Annual Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum Announced for 25th October 2018 2018-10-15 12:38:14 PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 14, 2018 Africa’s leading entrepreneurship-focused philanthropic organisation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has announced October 25, 2018, as the date for its (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.