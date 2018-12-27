Sudan’s PCP calls to hold accountable responsible for killing of protesters



December 26, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A leading member of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) has called to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the killing of demonstrators during recent protests in Sudan.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, the PCP Political Official Idriss Suleiman called on the government carry out an urgent investigation into the killing of peaceful demonstrators, and to punish the perpetrators. Further, he called for the release of protesters detained following these demonstrations.

The Islamist party which is part of the government of President Omer al-Bashir said in a separate statement that 17 demonstrators were killed and 88 others were injured. It also said the number of the protesters arrested on Tuesday reached 519 people, most of them were later released.

Until now, the number of people killed during the nationwide protests is still not clear.

The government officials say eight people have been killed, while the leader of the National Umma Party Sadiq al-Mahdi said on Saturday they had counted 22 people in separate cities. For its part, Amnesty International in its latest report on Tuesday said that 37 demonstrators were killed by security forces.

Suleiman further urged the government to ensure freedoms and the "right of peaceful expression" in the country.

It worth mentioning that the PCP leadership is under growing pressures of the party’s youth who once again on Wednesday called for an immediate end to participation in the government at all levels.

In a related development, the Sudanese parliament on Wednesday decided to summon the Minister of the Interior in an emergency session to discuss the unrest and the violent crackdown of demonstrators.

The Speaker of the National Council, Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, took the decision in response to a request by the independent MP Mohamed Taher Assil who denounced the shooting of protesters.

Last October, Amnesty International recalled that the Sudanese authorities are yet to bring to justice a single person for the killing of at least 185 people who were shot by the Sudanese security agents during the September 2013 protests.

(ST)