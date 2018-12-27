Death toll from Sudan protests rises to 19: minister

December 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government admitted that 19 people have been killed during the recent demonstrations throughout the country to protest against the difficult living conditions and calling on President Omer al-Bashir to leave.

"Nineteen people lost their lives in the incidents including two from security forces" since the protests began on 19 December, announced the Information Minister and Government Spokesperson Bushara Juma said in a press conference held in Khartoum on Thursday.

Juma gave the details of the death toll saying three were killed in the Northern State, five in th River Nile State, six in the Gedarif State and three in the White Nile State, in addition to two regular forces without elaborating on how and when they were killed.

Until Thursday, the government maintained the number of dead was eight people. Opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi spoke about 22 victims while Amnesty International put the death toll at 37 people.

The minister went further to say they arrested 107 opponents most of them belong to the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW).

He said that the government will file a case against the group leader and issue an Interpol arrest warrant for him. However, the SLM-AW denied the accusations that its members are involved in sabotage actions during the protests.

BRITISH MPS CONDEMN VIOLENCE

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, the UK All Party Parliamentary Group for Sudan and South Sudan (APPG) condemned the"disproportionate and deadly "

use of violence by the Sudanese government in response to the peaceful protests.

"The Government of Sudan must now engage constructively with the legitimate grievances raised by a diverse range of demonstrators across the country," said APPG Vice Chair Mp David Drew.

Drew further called on the Sudanese authorities to respect the freedoms of assembly, expression and association in accordance with the Sudanese and International Human Rights Law, and to investigate into the killing of protesters.

(ST)