Sudanese professionals call for new anti-government protests on 31 December

December 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Association of Sudanese Professionals has launched a new call to protest against President Omer al-Bashir on Monday 31 December, the eve of the country’s 63rd anniversary of independence, saying the regime began to loosen its hold.

The second call of the Sudanese professional groups came three days after a successful first one organized on December 25 in the capital Khartoum and several states, where thousands of Sudanese came out to denounce the economic and political situations in the country and demand al-Bashir to leave.

According to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday night, the professionals said the regime is reeling in the wake of "brave and peaceful" protests across the country, as the uprising has entered its second week.

The statement further pointed out that everyone came close to the "goal of overthrowing the regime and arranging for a democratic transition that guarantees freedom and rights".

"We call upon all Sudanese to make this day of independence and New Year’s Day a pure day and night of demonstration and protest until the New Year’s Day, in the three cities of Khartoum and across Sudan," said the statement.

Also, the professionals reaffirmed their partnership with political parties, and civil society groups, pointing that the demonstrators throughout Sudan, have to decide on the best way to organize their protests.

The statement further warned the regime against the use of force to disperse the peaceful protests and called on the security forces to respect the constitutional right of Sudanese to demonstrate.

The government for its part, called on the media to a press conference held near midnight to announce that the security forces clashed in al-Droushab suburb with armed elements of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdel Wahid before to capture them.

Further, the State Minister for Information Mamoon Hassan Ibrahim accused the rebel group of planning to kill protesters and to accuse the security forces of these crimes.

However, opposition groups in Khartoum say these announcements are part of the government manoeuvres to dissuade people from taking part in the nationwide protests.

(ST)