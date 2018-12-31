December 30, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) led by Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro, the former governor of Western Equatoria distanced itself from a series of attacks in Yei and pointed an accusing finger to a splinter faction that joined the holdout groups.

Former Western Equatoria governor Joseph Bangansi Bakosoro (File photo: Larco Lomayat)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, the SSNMC Spokesperson Daniel Zingifuaboro said they were informed on Saturday 29 December 2018, that the Movement’s fighters in Yei committed attacks including looting, abduction of UN staff and asking UN to pay ransom for their release.

Daniel said they investigated the claim and found that three SSNMC former officers, namely General Isaac Deneya; General Asiki Samson; and Brigadier Henry Lajuru, are responsible for the abduction and looting of civilian properties along Yei- Kaya Road.

"We are informed that these officers have been using SSNMC name to commit those atrocities. These officers are being commanded by General Abraham Wani in coordination with South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), which is opposed to R-ARCSS," he said.

The statement further reiterated the firm commitment of the SSNMC- Bakasoro to the revitalized peace agreement and underscored that their fighters fully abide by the ceasefire agreement.

On 26 December, the National Salvation Front (NAS) of Thomas Cirilo denied accusations that they carried out attacks on travellers in the roads of Yei Rivers state and abducted several civilians.

The holdout group accused the government forces SSPDF and the SPLM-IO of committing these attacks including the attack on Yei-Kaya road.

It worth mentioning that this is the first time a second non-signatory group carries out attacks in the troubled River Yei State. Until now, only NAS was identified as an active rebel group in the area.

Daniel emphasized that the three splinters are part of the SSNDA which gathers all the holdout groups and led by Thomas Cirilo.

"The organizations forming SSNDA coalition are solely responsible for violation of ceasefire and cessation of hostilities agreement around Yei," he said.

(ST)

.