SSNMC-Unvuas rejects accusations of kidnapping UN staff in South Sudan’s Yei

January 1, 2019 (JUBA) - The South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) led by Vakindi Unvuas denied allegations that they carried out attacks on Kaya Yei road and abducted civilians including UN staff.
The denial comes after a statement by the other faction of the SSNMC led by the former Governor of Western Equatoria Joseph Bakosoro on 30 December saying that three SSNMC-Unvuas officers are responsible for the abduction and attacks on civilian along Yei- Kaya Road.
"We are informed that these officers have been using SSNMC name to commit those atrocities. These officers are being commanded by General Abraham Wani in coordination with South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA), which is opposed to R-ARCSS," said SSNMC-Bakosoro.
However, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on 31 December, the SSNMC-Unvuas strongly denied the accusation describing it as "baseless, and unfounded".
" We would like to inform the United Nations (UN), the IGAD, the Troika, the International Community, the general public, our members and supporters that the SSNMC Armed Forces in Central Equatoria did not abduct the UN Staff and civilians along Yei-Kaya road nor involved in any military activities in the area," said the group’s spokesperson Wesley Kosa.
"We strongly condemn and abhor the abduction and endangerment of UN and all other humanitarian organizations staff working in South Sudan," he added before to reiterate their commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement signed on 21 December 2017.
The SSNMC split on 20 September 2018 over the signing of the revitalized peace agreement. At the time the SSNMC-Unvuas issued a statement denouncing Bakosoro saying he signed the agreement despite a leadership decision to reject it.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan and South Sudan: The Tale of Two Economies 2019-01-01 10:54:02 By John A. Akec MORE THAN SIAMESE TWINS The two Sudans, both north and south, share a troubled history, fear of the present, and hope for a peaceful and prosperous future within and across (...)
Going Solo 2018-12-31 18:40:16 By Alsir Sidahmed After more than a week of demonstrations and emerging signals of a new order in the Middle East, Sudan seems to be poised to go solo into unchartered waters. Eleven days after (...)
Sudan: The rationale behind Popular Protest Movement (PPM) 2018-12-31 01:34:45 By Adeeb Yousif Since December 19th 2018, thousands of protestors have taken part in protests taking place across different cities in Sudan due to rising prices, and shortages of basic (...)
MORE