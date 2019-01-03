 
 
 
Sudanese opposition to stage new protests for regime change

Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they march along the street during anti-government protests in Khartoum, Sudan December 25, 2018. (Photo Reuters)
January 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese opposition groups launched a call for new peaceful demonstrations next Friday to mount pressure on the government of President Omer al-Bashir to leave despite the violence repressions by the security forces.

The anti-government protests began on 19 December to express popular anger against the difficult living conditions and the repeated crises the country experiences, but now the street calls for a regime change.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) officials said the internationally isolated regime has no permanent solution to provide adding that its corrupt leaders destroyed the national economy and increased the imposition of taxes.

"This permanent crisis can only be solved by overthrowing this regime," said Siddiqi Kabbalo the head of SCP economic sector.

The Sudanese opposition groups signatories of the Declaration of Freedom and Change issued a new call for protests during the upcoming days that will start by protests across the country on Friday.

On Sunday 6 January they called for a new procession to the Sudanese presidency to demand al-Bashir to step down and another demonstration on Wednesday 9 January calling for a regime change.

The new calls come despite a tacit warning by President al-Bashir during a speech to the police senior officers last Sunday when he called the security forces to use the "least possible force" against protesters alluding to the risks of civil war and massive displacement like what happened in other countries in the region.

The SCP spokesperson, Fathi al-Fadl, told reporters that based on the figures received from the party’s members in various areas the death toll of people killed during the demonstration has reached 40 deal adding that the number of arrested and injured protesters rose to 900 people of which only 26 were brought before the judge.

Three opposition groups including the National Consensus Alliance, Sudan Call and the Unionist Gathering in addition to the Sudanese Professional Association signed the Declaration of Freedom and Change which calls on al-Bashir to leave.

Another bloc formed by political forces that were part of the national dialogue process called on al-Bashir to transfer power to a collective leadership they will seek to end a war and implement democratic and economic reforms.

But the ruling party has rebuked their call and stands firm behind the president who is wanted by the International Criminal Court.

(ST)

