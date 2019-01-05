Famous musician killed in Yambio after escaping from prison

January 3, 2019 (JUBA) - A famous local musician shot dead on Sunday evening by security forces after leading more than 20 prisoners in Yambio central prison to escape.
The Late Steven Babiro known by his musical name BBB was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being accused of masterminding plans to attack and loot civilians in Yambio town during the conflict in the State.
Colonel Gabriel Both Deng who is the Director of Yambio Central Prison said, the inmates forcefully took the keys from a prison warden while he was opening a gate and escaped from the prison late evening after a heavy exchange of gunshots between the inmates and the guards.
Out of 24 inmates who escaped six have been arrested and others surrendered back to the authorities but the ringleader, BBB was shot dead in his house after he exchanged fire with security forces who stormed his hideout.
The prison warden who opened the gate of the prison has been arrested and he is interrogated in the National Security facility, as he is suspected of collusion with the prisoners, said Col Gabriel Both.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan and South Sudan: The Tale of Two Economies 2019-01-01 10:54:02 By John A. Akec MORE THAN SIAMESE TWINS The two Sudans, both north and south, share a troubled history, fear of the present, and hope for a peaceful and prosperous future within and across (...)
Going Solo 2018-12-31 18:40:16 By Alsir Sidahmed After more than a week of demonstrations and emerging signals of a new order in the Middle East, Sudan seems to be poised to go solo into unchartered waters. Eleven days after (...)
Sudan: The rationale behind Popular Protest Movement (PPM) 2018-12-31 01:34:45 By Adeeb Yousif Since December 19th 2018, thousands of protestors have taken part in protests taking place across different cities in Sudan due to rising prices, and shortages of basic (...)
MORE